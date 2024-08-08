‘Girlboss genocide’: Kamala Harris viral clap back at pro-Palestine protesters criticized

At a campaign rally in Detroit, Michigan last night, pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted Vice President Kamala Harris. She responded, saying that if they wanted former President Donald Trump to win the presidential election, they should “say that, otherwise, I’m speaking.”

She followed her comments with a stare that drew praise from her supporters.

“Oh My Goodness. The head tilt and eyebrow raise,” wrote one post that reached 5.3 million.

Oh My Goodness. The head tilt and eyebrow raise. pic.twitter.com/0ppXRpupkM — Kelsie Taggart (@kelsientaggart) August 8, 2024

But Harris’ response to the protesters also got widely criticized, dubbed “girlboss genocide.”

Since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel, over 40,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli military offensives.

Anti-war protesters continue to call out the Biden administration’s complicity in the death toll—which many believe is a genocide—as it is providing “ironclad” support for Israel in the form of billions of dollars in aid and military weapons.

When protesters initially interrupted her speech, Harris said, “it’s all good, I’m here because we believe in democracy, everyone’s voice matters. But I am speaking now.”

According to the New York Times, the protesters chanted “Kamala, you can’t hide, we won’t vote for genocide.”

As protesters kept yelling, Harris attempted to continue her speech about Trump’s policy proposals. Then, she responded again, delivering a firm stare.

“You know what? If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that,” she said. “Otherwise, I’m speaking.”

Though the Detroit crowd cheered for Harris’ curt response to the protesters and her supporters online, others viewing the clip dinged Harris for her glibness.

“Introducing the Girlboss Genocide,” one X user wrote.

“Gaslight gatekeep girlboss genocide,” another person said, referencing the popular TikTok joke.

“Her genocide girlboss clap back serve,” an X user said.

“Me when there’s a genocide going on but I’m having my girlboss moment,” an X user said.

Harris’ claim that protesters wanted to elect Trump also didn’t sit well online Democrats have attempted to squash the pro-Palestinian movement within their party, claiming criticism of America’s Israel stance only benefits Republicans.

“This whole thing will go a lot smoother for everyone, including Democrats in November, if you people somehow find a way to reach deep down and stop chuckling at people who want us to stop giving bombs to baby killers,” wrote one poster.

Before her speech at the campaign rally, the Times reported that Harris and her campaign met with leaders of the Uncommitted National Movement which urged voters to choose “uncommitted” on their ballot rather than President Joe Biden during this year’s Democratic primaries. The movement picked up 29 delegates that will represent it at the Democratic National Convention this month.

Leaders of the movement Layla Elabed and Abbas Alawieh spoke with Harris, which her campaign called a “brief engagement” in which she “reaffirmed that her campaign will continue to engage with those communities.”

Alawieh told the Times he felt Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) were open to their concerns.

“The Uncommitted voters want to support her,” he said, “but our voters need to see her turn a new page on Gaza policy.”

In the wake of her taking over the Democratic nomination, Harris spoke more openly about a ceasefire and atrocities committed by Israel, but has not largely deviated from Biden’s policies.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.