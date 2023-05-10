Tim Pool thinks it’s ‘funny’ the Texas mall shooter was apparently a fan of his show

Right-wing streamer Tim Pool appeared unbothered today as he discussed reports the mass shooter who killed eight at a mall in Allen, Texas was a fan of his channel.

Tim Pool on the Allen, Texas, shooter posting about his show:



“I think it's funny and I really just don't care … It means nothing to me. It's just funny.” https://t.co/d4vGKcN8hb pic.twitter.com/9zcZrsXWib — Justin Horowitz (@justinhorowitz_) May 10, 2023

“I got to be honest,” Pool said in the clip, “I think it’s funny and I really just don’t care.”

In the wake of the mass shooting, police reported that the killer, who appears to be of Latino descent, harbored neo-Nazi and far-right views.

Subsequent analysis of a channel the shooter ran confirmed that. On his page, he shared white supremacist memes and a picture of tattoos he had of prominent Nazi iconography.

Also on the account were screenshots of Tim Pool’s podcast, according to Bellingcat reporter Aric Toler.

The Allen shooter was apparently a @timcast fan pic.twitter.com/2VM7qfSo7I — Aric Toler (@AricToler) May 8, 2023

Pool reiterated the new theory percolating on the right that the whole thing was a false flag attack. Prominent conservatives, as well as Twitter CEO Elon Musk, have questioned the evidence presented, not just by journalists, but by cops as well.

“I think we’ve won so much ground in the culture war that it is completely meaningless that they would even do it,” Pool said, “assuming it was a psyop,” he added, implying the specific evidence against him was planted to make him and other conservatives look bad.

“It means nothing to me. It’s just funny.”

Pool also noted that all the clips appeared to be from one show and disputed the person was a fan, because he didn’t subscribe to his channel.