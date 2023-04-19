The man destroying Busch Light in a viral TikTok was wanted on charges of exposing himself to a teen

A man destroyed hundreds of cans of Busch Light in a Kansas Walmart and was caught on TikTok amid controversy surrounding the beer’s parent company Anheuser-Busch.

However, it’s unclear if the destruction of property relates to current right-wing concerns over Bud Light’s partnership with a trans influencer.

In the viral video, which has almost 250,000 views and 47,000 likes, a man can be seen picking up and throwing cases of Busch Light in the beer section of a Walmart.

Topeka Police eventually arrest the man, but not before he smashes what appears hundreds of cans of Busch Light on the floor.

Immediately, people online guessed he was participating in the protest against Anheuser-Busch, but doing a poor job of it, attacking the wrong beer brand.

“He destroyed the wrong beer,” wrote one user.

he destroyed the wrong beer. He broke the busch light cans 😭 pic.twitter.com/6gRr4HOi3N — Victoria 🎀 🔆 (@EuphoriTori) April 18, 2023

Man protesting Bud Light destroys Busch Light cans in Walmart pic.twitter.com/S5ODM0gotr — No Jumper (@nojumper) April 18, 2023

The man was later identified by Topeka Police, who told Forbes they arrested him and charged him with felony battery, assault, and exposing his genitals in public.

According to authorities, he exposed himself to a teenager.

TikTok users were quick to roast the man in the comments of the video.

“He was looking around when they were walking him out like ‘I showed them. You’re welcome, Kansas!!’” one commenter said.

“‘THIS’LL SHOW THEM!’ – guy who has to pay to replace all that damaged product,” another wrote.

“He looked pretty tired at the end, you should have offered him a refreshing bud light,” said another.

Other users felt bad for the workers who had to clean up the mess.

“man I feel sorry for the employee who has to clean that up,” one user said.

“The poor employees,” another said.

The video comes on the heels of mounting controversy surrounding Anheuser-Busch, which offered a commemorative Bud Light influencer package to transgender actor Dylan Mulvaney, sparking weeks of outrage.

Anheuser-Busch has been the subject of conservative ire ever since. Country music stars Kid Rock and Travis Tritt both panned the announcement in posts to Twitter, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said the company lost him as a customer.