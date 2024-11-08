Advertisement
Tech

‘Dad has no spine but she does’: Ted Cruz’s daughter praised after telling mom ‘don’t clap’ for Trump

Trump has previously mocked Cruz’s wife.

Photo of Katherine Huggins

Katherine Huggins
Ted Cruz's daughter is not celebrating Trump's win

Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) 16-year-old daughter Caroline appears nowhere near as thrilled as her father about President-elect Donald Trump winning the 2024 election.

Featured Video

A video shows the senator—who secured his own re-election with 53% of the vote over Democratic challenger Colin Allred—celebrating Tuesday’s win alongside his family.

“And I believe and I hope and pray that Donald Trump will be re-elected as President of the United States,” Cruz said during his victory speech.

The video has since gone viral, as it shows his daughter grimacing and telling her mother “don’t clap for that” after Cruz spoke.

Advertisement

Trump has frequently sparred with Cruz, accusing the senator’s father of being in cahoots with JFK’s assassin Lee Harvey Oswald, and mocking his wife’s appearance.

“A picture is worth a thousand words,” Trump jabbed in 2016 with a side-by-side comparison of Heidi Cruz and his wife, Melania Trump. (Some critics have also accused Trump of mocking Heidi Cruz for previously receiving treatment for depression in the same post, though such intent is not fully clear.)

Cruz ran against Trump in 2016, sparring with the former president until the very end. But after losing the primary—and despite harsh vitriol toward him—Cruz soon became one of Trump’s most ardent defenders.

Advertisement

Caroline Cruz’s reaction is making waves on social media, with one X user joking that she needs to collaborate with Kellyanne Conway’s anti-Trump daughter.

“someone get caroline cruz and claudia conway on a podcast together,” they joked.

“Wow her dad has no spine but she does wow,” commended one Democratic user.

“His daughter obviously has more dignity than he does,” echoed another person.

Advertisement

Quipped someone else: “She might actually break the generational curse.”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

2024 Election Donald Trump Senate Ted Cruz Texas Viral Politics
First published:

Katherine Huggins

Katherine Huggins is a New York-based journalist and freelance contributor to the Daily Dot’s tech and politics section. She helps cover the United Nations for the Japanese newspaper Mainichi and previously reported on the 2022 midterm elections for Marketwatch. Her work has appeared in USA Today, Forbes, OpenSecrets and more.

Katherine Huggins
 
The Daily Dot