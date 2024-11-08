‘Dad has no spine but she does’: Ted Cruz’s daughter praised after telling mom ‘don’t clap’ for Trump

Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) 16-year-old daughter Caroline appears nowhere near as thrilled as her father about President-elect Donald Trump winning the 2024 election.

Featured Video

A video shows the senator—who secured his own re-election with 53% of the vote over Democratic challenger Colin Allred—celebrating Tuesday’s win alongside his family.

“And I believe and I hope and pray that Donald Trump will be re-elected as President of the United States,” Cruz said during his victory speech.

The video has since gone viral, as it shows his daughter grimacing and telling her mother “don’t clap for that” after Cruz spoke.

Advertisement

Ted Cruz’s daughter grimaces, says ‘don’t clap for that’ during dad’s victory speech mentioning Trump https://t.co/thS8uujl0e pic.twitter.com/ZK6rgMTV0z — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) November 7, 2024

Trump has frequently sparred with Cruz, accusing the senator’s father of being in cahoots with JFK’s assassin Lee Harvey Oswald, and mocking his wife’s appearance.

“A picture is worth a thousand words,” Trump jabbed in 2016 with a side-by-side comparison of Heidi Cruz and his wife, Melania Trump. (Some critics have also accused Trump of mocking Heidi Cruz for previously receiving treatment for depression in the same post, though such intent is not fully clear.)

Cruz ran against Trump in 2016, sparring with the former president until the very end. But after losing the primary—and despite harsh vitriol toward him—Cruz soon became one of Trump’s most ardent defenders.

Advertisement

Caroline Cruz’s reaction is making waves on social media, with one X user joking that she needs to collaborate with Kellyanne Conway’s anti-Trump daughter.

“someone get caroline cruz and claudia conway on a podcast together,” they joked.

“Wow her dad has no spine but she does wow,” commended one Democratic user.

“His daughter obviously has more dignity than he does,” echoed another person.

Advertisement

Quipped someone else: “She might actually break the generational curse.”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.