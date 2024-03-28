Right-wing commentator Steven Crowder’s divorce dominated internet discussions since last year, but it is a threatening message he says he received—inscribed on a yam—that is currently taking the cake.

Crowder last year revealed that his wife, Hilary Crowder, filed for a no-fault divorce, telling his audience, “My then-wife decided that she didn’t want to be married anymore, and in the state of Texas, that is completely permitted.”

Soon after the announcement, a Ring video from 2021 circulated online of Crowder berating his wife, who was eight months pregnant at the time.

In the clip, Crowder tells her to “fucking watch it,” and lambasts her for failing “to do wifely things”—in addition to saying he doesn’t love her and forbidding her from using the car.

Crowder has once again come into the limelight on social media, after an ex-staffer of his on Tuesday claimed he fostered a “toxic and abusive” work environment and subjected him to years of “legal abuse” after his departure from the company.

Jared Mitello—known as Jared Monroe—said in a video posted to X that his “former employer is exploiting the legal system to abuse others right now” and requested help with his legal fees to get out from his NDA.

Monroe’s request received the backing of Hilary Crowder, who called him “a good man, a great father and loyal husband.”

“Anyone who has been on the other side of legal abuse like this knows how financially and emotionally devastating it can be,” she added.

‘Louder With Crowder’ addressed the allegations from Monroe on Wednesday and claimed he had coordinated with Hilary Crowder to “destabilize” Steven Crowder through a negative PR campaign.

That alleged coordination between the two is where the threatening yam comes in.

“Hilary sent the private and unlisted residential address to Jared,” Louder With Crowder’s CEO said on X. “Shortly after Jared received Steven’s personal address, Steven received THIS threatening message.”

Crowder also filed a suit accusing Monroe of participating in an extortion scheme with Hilary Crowder.

According to court records obtained by SCNR, Monroe “jumped at the opportunity to help her with the Extortion Scheme in violation of his Agreement.”

The threatening message, scribbled onto the side of a sweet potato, repeats the same words Crowder was caught saying on the Ring footage—”Watch it, fucking watch it”—in addition to directions on how to heat it up in the microwave.

The image of the vegetable captivated social media, with many users hitting at Crowder for feeling threatened.

“If Steven Crowder is submitting a yam with his own words written on it as proof he’s being threatened, doesn’t that mean he acknowledges those words WERE a threat when HE said them to his wife?” asked one person.

“Idk if the yam is all that threatening, maybe it’s a fan of Crowder and is simply quoting its idol for the meme. Has the yam been interviewed about its actual intent yet?” wrote someone else.

“steven crowder was scared of a potato?” asked another person.

