‘How do you respect the man?’ Video shows Steven Crowder berating pregnant wife

This week, Steven Crowder revealed that he’s going through a divorce. The interest cranked up to a frenzy because the conservative podcaster claimed that multiple people tried to use this information against him.

He insisted that there was no abuse or infidelity in the marriage and said his wife simply wanted out while he wanted to stay married.

A video and accompanying report first published by Yashar Ali on Thursday is casting some doubt on Steven’s description of the circumstances of his split from Hilary Crowder.

In the video, Steven berates and curses at Hilary, who is heavily pregnant. At one point Hilary describes his conduct as “abuse.” The video is reportedly from June 2021. She delivered twins two months later.

Steven didn’t respond to a direct message seeking comment sent via Twitter Thursday afternoon.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the video.

In the video, Steven and Hilary can be seen outside on the patio of what appears to be their home. Steven is seated and smoking a cigar while Hilary stands. They’re arguing because he doesn’t want her to leave to run errands.

I've obtained over three minutes of video of Steven Crowder being emotionally abusive toward his pregnant wife, Hilary.



In a statement sent to me, her family says she hid the emotional abuse she was dealing with for years. https://t.co/U28rGt2aSH pic.twitter.com/ZN8ai04fvK — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 27, 2023

The video begins with Steven saying that he “drew a boundary at abusive and cruel. Because that is abusive. You are not taking the car. Because if you refuse to do wifely things, then I will go pick up the groceries.”

He continues talking loudly about steaks, wood pellets, and his grill as his wife responds in a much softer tone.

“Hilary, how do you respect the man?” he says.

She goes to leave and again he insists that she is not taking the car.

“Then I will ask someone to pick me up. Who would you like me ask?” Hilary replies.

Steven retorts, “What, is that a threat?”

Then he tells her to get an Uber. When she says that she can’t take an Uber, Steven complains that if she leaves he can’t go anywhere or call his friends.

“You’re gonna take the car and leave me here?” he says. “Hilary, just think of how boxed in you’ve made me.”

When she tells him that she doesn’t know exactly when she’ll be back, he whines that his life is scheduled to the second.

“The only way out of this is discipline and respect,” he says.

“I love you, but Steven, your abuse is sick,” Hilary says a few seconds later.

He responds by warning her to “watch it, fucking watch it.”

Hilary says that she’s going to leave to get some space and will pick up whatever he needs while she’s out.

“I love you,” she says again. “I love you very much.”

“I don’t love you, that’s the big problem,” Steven replies. “I’ve never received love from you.”

He then says that when he tells her to do things, she needs to comply. “Put on some gloves!” he says.

According to Ali, Steven wanted her to apply medicine to the dog but she refused because she was afraid it would be toxic to the twins she was carrying.

Steven says it’s “unfair” for her to refuse and tells her to “become someone” by “listen[ing] to me, day in and day out” so she can be a “worthy” wife.

Hilary then goes to leave and says she’ll pick up whatever he needs while she’s out.

“I love you. I am committed to you,” she says and walks inside.

Crowder then stands for the first time and asks if she’s committed enough to walk the dogs and apply their medication. If not, he says, “You’re not committed to anything.”

During this exchange, Hilary briefly returns outside and picks up what appears to be a dog leash then goes back inside with Steven following her. The video ends at this point.

Ali reports that, once inside, Steven became even angrier and eventually yelled, “I will fuck you up.” Afterwards, Hilary reportedly fled in fear.

Hilary’s family also gave Ali a statement that contradicts some of Steven’s public statements about the divorce. They said that he left her after the twins’ birth, hired a divorce attorney, and attempted to cut her off financially. They say there is “significant documentation” confirming these facts.

“The truth is that Hilary spent years hiding Steven’s mentally and emotionally abusive behavior from her friends and family while she attempted to save their marriage,” the statement reportedly read. “She was the one who was asking to work on their relationship to keep the marriage intact for their unborn children.”

The statement concludes, “We hope that Steven will cease speaking publicly about these personal matters in an untruthful manner. We also look forward to there being full transparency in the legal process so there is fairness and accountability for the actions that caused the divorce, and to ensure the outcome is what is in the best interests of the young children.”

Steven Crowder has not commented publicly about the video.