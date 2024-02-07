Seb Gorka loses entire fan base for saying Tucker Carlson is doing ‘KGB PR’ by interviewing Putin

Seb Gorka, the Newsmax TV host who briefly served as an aide to former President Donald Trump, is facing intense backlash from right-wingers due to his criticism of Tucker Carlson.

The ex-Fox News host roiled many people this week with his visit to Moscow, and the Kremlin confirmed Wednesday morning that he had indeed interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin, marking Putin’s first interview with any Western news figure since he invaded Ukraine.

“I remember when Americans didn’t do PR for KGB colonels,” Gorka wrote Tuesday. “Well, without being agents of the Kremlin.”

I remember when Americans didn’t do PR for KGB colonels.



Well, without being agents of the Kremlin. https://t.co/iv9KbSHuME — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) February 6, 2024

Although Carlson’s interview was widely condemned—with a few people going as far as to say he shouldn’t be allowed back into the U.S.—Gorka’s criticism was unexpected to some on the right.

“I’m old enough to remember when journalists didn’t have to agree with you to give you an interview,” reads the top reply to Gorka.

“I remember when I respected Sebastian Gorka. WTH happened to him?” responded someone else.

“Idiotic mentality,” quipped a right-wing journalist.

“What In the World has happened to you,” replied another conservative X user.

Conspiratorial radio host Alex Jones distanced himself from Gorka with a concise attack “Gay whale,” while separately asking, “Is there a bigger neocon rat than Dorka?”

Right-wing poster Jack Posobiec publicly feuded with Gorka over his criticism of Carlson as well, sharing a photoshopped image of him offering flowers to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Gorka is blocking everyone who posts this in his mentions as his anti-America First meltdown continues,” Posobiec wrote.

Gorka is blocking everyone who posts this in his mentions as his anti-America First meltdown continues pic.twitter.com/Ma9JCIfwz5 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 6, 2024

Gorka, for his part, has fired back, calling out Posobiec for his past promotion of QAnon-esque conspiracy theories.

Tara Reade—the former Senate staffer who accused President Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993—hit back at Gorka as well. Biden has denied Reade’s allegation.

“This is not the fucking Cold War,” she wrote. “Russia is not the enemy but warmongers like you are. Agent for the bloody empire of endless wars.”

Reade, who is living in Russia, said last May she would apply for citizenship there, saying at the time, “I feel really happy to be here, and I feel safe.”

It is currently unclear when Carlson’s interview with Putin will be released. The Kremlin’s spokesperson said the sit-down was conducted on Tuesday.