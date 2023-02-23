Luggage stealing ex-Biden official accused by fashion designer of nabbing, wearing her clothes

A fashion designer went viral Wednesday for a series of images accusing former President Joe Biden official Sam Brinton of stealing her suitcase and wearing her clothes.

Brinton, a former assistant secretary in Biden’s Office of Nuclear Energy, was let go after being charged twice with luggage theft. In October, they were charged with grand larceny over a theft in Minnesota. In December, they were hit with a second charge in Nevada for a similar crime.

Now, Tanzanian fashion designer Asya Khamsin says she believes Briton stole her luggage in 2018 and wore her custom clothes. And she has the pictures to prove it.

“My name is Asyakhamsin tanzanian fashion designer based in houston Texas USA. I lost my bag 2018 in DCA recently I heard the news on @FoxNews about @sambrinton luggage issue surprisingly I found his images wore my custom made outfits which was in the lost bag on 2018,” she wrote on Twitter, which quickly went viral, racking up over 63,000 likes.

In the thread, she screenshotted Instagram posts of her that clearly predate any real public knowledge of Brinton and the clothes she wearing, as well as images after Brinton became a subject of right-wing ire for their sexual orientation and outspokenness.

In one instance, an image of her from 2018 wearing a dress matches up with publicly available images of Brinton

Khamsin also found a necklace she says was hers, that Brinton also appeared to be photographed in.

Brinton, who has a Master’s from MIT, was appointed to handle spent nuclear fuel and waste with Biden’s Department of Energy, becoming the first openly genderfluid person in government leadership. But Biden’s progressive appointment was quickly besieged by right-wing activists who opposed their LGBTQ activism and outspoken nature on social media platforms.

Despite the pushback, the Biden administration stood by Brinton, until the multiple criminal charges made their appointment untenable.

Khamsin and Brinton did not respond to a Daily Dot request for comment.