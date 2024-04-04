Rudy Giuliani’s radio co-host praises ‘expert person’ who plugged neo-Nazi pamphlet on-air

A caller into Rudy Giuliani’s Sunday morning radio talk show “Uncovering the Truth” on 77 WABC in New York last weekend recommended that Giuliani read a neo-Nazi pamphlet that claims that “Jewish control of the mass media is the single most important fact of life, not just in America, but in the world today.”

The caller, whose first name is Nathan, started off the call lamenting that the Democratic Party doesn’t resemble the traditional Democratic Party anymore.

“You have to call them the Socialists in control,” Nathan said.

“Are we ready to say communist?” Giuliani interjected approvingly.

“You know, Marxist is even better,” Nathan answered.

“Yeah, I think so, I go back and forth on those,” Giuliani said.

Nathan then explained how he thought that Marxists are in control of the entire government, including the Senate, the House of Representatives, “virtually every state capitol,” and the academic institutions of the country, which he said are brainwashing kids.

“These people would be on the fringes of society … were it not for the overarching power of the mass media, where they are disproportionately overrepresented,” Nathan explained, pointing to media conglomerates like News Corp, Time-Warner, Viacom, and Disney.

“These corporations,” he said, “inundate us 24/7/365.”

Nathan also explained to Giuliani and his co-host Dr. Maria Ryan that privatization and deregulation of the media industry under the Reagan administration is responsible for the consolidation of media in the hands of corporate ownership.

After explaining some of the non-controversial history of media deregulation, Nathan pivoted to naming who he said the problem was created by.

“Before I run out of time … in order to actually understand the problem, you have to know who these people are—who the Sumner Redstones are, who the Bob Eigers are,” the caller said, referring to the former and current CEOs of CBS and Disney, who were both born Jewish.

“There’s one concise report which actually gives an excellent synopsis of the situation,” Nathan said, recommending “Who Rules America?”

“You can find a copy on Amazon.com, and you can also find a free PDF copy on the internet, if you look hard enough.”

“Alright!” Giuliani said.

“Excellent Nathan, you are an expert witness, expert person here, thank you,” Ryan said.

A listener highlighted the appearance on Reddit’s r/broadcasting subreddit, where they explained that the book the caller was suggesting Giuliani and his co-host read is published by National Vanguard Books, a neo-Nazi organization that published the race war manifesto “The Turner Diaries.”

According to a report on the Neo-Nazi National Alliance by the Anti-Defamation League from 2000, “Who Rules America?” was written by “veteran antisemite” William Pierce.

Jewish control of the mass media, Pierce writes in the pamphlet, is “more dangerous to the future of our people” than “plague, famine, economic collapse, even nuclear war.”

According to a listing on Biblio, the pamphlet was published in 1993, is seven stapled pages long, and was written by the “Research Staff of National Vanguard Books.”

A Southern Poverty Law Center report on National Vanguard details how the group was formed out of National Alliance, once the leading Neo-Nazi group in America.

The group pushes a narrative of massive Jewish power in the United States, holding them responsible for “nearly all the negative changes which have taken place in the White world during the last 100 years,” and warned against “racial mixing” and open borders in the U.S. since the 1960s.

