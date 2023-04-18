Critics of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) are so eager to troll him that they’re going after him over an LGBTQ Pride event on the other side of the country.

The war between DeSantis and Disney has been raging for over a year. DeSantis is apparently still upset that Disney opposed his signature “Don’t Say Gay” law. On Monday, he joked about building a prison next to the family-friendly tourist destination as a way of getting back at the company for outmaneuvering his effort to seize control of the theme park that is one of Florida’s largest employers.

Also on Monday, DeSantis critics’ took him to task over Disneyland hosting an LGBTQ Pride event. They’re confused on one major front: Disneyland is in California. Walt Disney World is in Florida.

Disney announced on Twitter that it’s hosting its inaugural Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite in June. Many people took this as a move to throw shade on DeSantis.

“The way Disney out here trolling Ron DeSantis… and it is HILARIOUS to behold,” wrote one.

Another said, “This is all corporate crap, but I want to see them grind DeSantis’s bones to make their bread.”

Surrogates for his chief political rival, former President Donald Trump, were among those trolling the tweet.

“It also says a lot about Ron DeSantis’ weakness and incompetence. He let mega woke Disney walk all over him and now they feel stronger than ever. It’s a shame because the wokeness needs to be dealt with,” Trump supporter @alexbreusewitz commented. “DeSantis just simply failed.”

Memes trashing DeSantis and praising Disney filled the comments.

DeSantis’ tweet with the video of his speech about taking control of Disney and potentially building a state prison next to it was also blasted by people referencing the California theme park hosting a Pride event.

“Ohhh, the House of Mouse always wins,” @Keeper_of_Rocks quipped.

People more adept with using maps gently reminded the timeline that the Pride night is at the other Disney. It’s rather common for people to confuse Disney World with Disneyland and vice versa.

“Not sure why DeSantis is being highlighted on these replies. It says ‘Disneyland’ in the original tweet. I thought that was in California, not Florida,” @tywheeler commented.

While Disneyland is in California and thus outside of DeSantis’ jurisdiction, his detractors were right about Disney celebrating LGBTQ Pride. It’s been recognizing Pride at all its theme parks for years and has no plans to stop doing so.

From May 31 through June 4, thousands of members of the LGBTQ community and their allies will gather at Disney World (that’s the one in Florida) for the annual Gay Days Pride celebration.

And in September, Disney World is hosting a huge pro-LGBTQ workplace summit.