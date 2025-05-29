“Not the first time”: People call for U-Haul boycott after Kansas City Patriot Front march

U-Haul International banned Patriot Front members after its trucks were used to transport the white nationalists to a March last Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Featured Video

The members who used their signatures to rent the vehicles are now prohibited from any future business with the company.

“Action was taken immediately by our teams on Saturday, May 24,” Jeff Lockridge, a company spokesperson, said in a statement reported by the Kansas City Star. “Once we received license plate numbers and confirmation that our equipment had been misused, the customers on the contracts were banned from doing business with us. They breached the terms of the rental contract by transporting people in the cargo area. They no longer have rental privileges.”

The ban was issued because of the breach of contract. However, UHaul also distanced itself from Patriot Front’s politics.

Advertisement

“Of course, we do not support this group and what they represent,” he also said. “We have no desire to be affiliated with them in any way.”

Many called for U-Haul boycotts

Shortly after the march, videos began to circulate online calling for a boycott of the moving company.

“UHaul has been complicit in YT supremacy for a while,” text over a TikTok video by user Alyssa (@alyssas_world_) read.

Advertisement

In that clip, she argued the trucks have been regularly used in the past by white supremacist groups.

She shared multiple examples of coverage of rallies and marches where U-Haul trucks were used by these racist organizations.

Even after the ban was issued after the Patriot Front march, many were skeptical about the company’s willingness to overlook whether or not it rented to racists.

U-Haul called out in the past

In past incidents, U-Haul did not address the underlying issue of renting their trucks to help mobilize hate groups.

Advertisement

After an incident where U-Haul equipment was used during an incident in Nashville, Tennessee, the company said it simply facilitated customer mobility, and that it could not be held responsible for how customers chose to use its vehicles.

“We don’t ask customers about their personal views, political affiliations, religious beliefs, voting history, income level, educational background, race, gender, sexual preferences, or any other private information that is none of our business,” Lockridge said. “Our business is meeting the basic need of helping people achieve affordable, accessible residential mobility.”

However, it was made clear that any customer who violates the company’s rental agreement would be banned.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.