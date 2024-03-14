Olivia Rodrigo dubbed ‘high priestess of child sacrifice’ by anti-abortion crowd for free Plan B at concert

Conservatives are accusing Olivia Rodrigo of being Satanic after the pop star offered free Plan B pills at a concert in St. Louis, Missouri, on Wednesday.

Rodrigo, known best for her 2021 hit “drivers license,” is giving away the pills alongside condoms and information on abortion access as part of her GUTS world tour.

“Free Plan B is being given out at @OliviaRodrigo‘s GUTS WORLD TOUR in St. Louis tonight by @MOAbortionFund,” shared a post by a Rodrigo fan account.

Known as “Fund 4 Good,” the initiative was first announced by the former Disney star last month.

Rodrigo’s efforts in Missouri are bold. Currently, Missouri prohibits all abortion except when a medical emergency is present. A recent bill also proposed homicide charges for women who seek abortions. Missouri also tried to crack down on the distribution of Plan B-style pills like mifepristone.

Right-wing media outlets like Breitbart reacted to the move by Rodrigo by insinuating that the 21-year-old had been groomed to sacrifice children.

“‪Curious how the Disney Channel churns out so many high priestesses of child sacrifice,” the outlet wrote on X.

Inspired by Breitbart’s claims, others

“Never heard of this garbage human being,” said one person.

“Promotion of Degeneracy,” wrote another.

But, fans of Rodrigo also pushed back.

“Pitiful Breitbart misogynists can’t handle strong women making their own choices with their own bodies,” said one.

