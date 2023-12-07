Nikki Haley very specifically declares watching 30 minutes of TikTok makes you 17% more antisemitic

In a section discussing whether free speech rights should apply to Palestinian activists on college campuses, Nikki Haley said that the real silver bullet to fighting criticism of Israel is banning TikTok once and for all.

“If this had been the KKK who was doing protests on those campuses,” Haley said, “every one of those college presidents would have been up in arms. This is just as bad.”

Haley said the protests on college campuses were pro-Hamas and called for the genocide of Jews and that no context could explain it.

She said the way to get rid of those opinions would be getting foreign money out of American universities: Arab money, Chinese money, and “others,” according to Haley.

“We need to go to every university and say ‘you either take foreign money or you take American money, but the days of taking both are over.'”

Haley also said that anti-Zionism should be included in the definition of antisemitism and that every government and every school would have to acknowledge that definition.

Banning TikTok would be part of that push, she said, because “for every 30 minutes that someone watches TikTok, every day they become 17% more antisemitic, more pro-Hamas based on doing that.”

On X, people quickly mocked the bizarre statistic.

“Nikki Haley’s thing about TikTok making people 17% (specifically) more antisemitic every day is so crazy that I’m not ready to move on. I need a whole extra hour just to dig into this belief,” wrote @bendreyfuss.

Wrote @stealyoredbull: “Nikki Haley: ‘for every 30 minutes someone watches TikTok they become more antisemitic,’ What’s actually in TikTok,” adding a video of someone pretending to be a DJ and making an X-rated mashup of a Christmas song.

