Trump rages at New Hampshire Democrats’ protest votes for Nikki Haley

New Hampshire’s open primary allows voters to cast their vote on either the Republican or Democrat ballot. Some New Hampshire Democrats took advantage of their ability to vote against former President Donald Trump and voted on the Republican ballot for former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

MAGA influencer Johnny MAGA posted a video on X on Tuesday evening that shows a clip of CNN’s New Hampshire primary broadcast. In it, a CNN reporter asks a New Hampshire voter who they cast their ballot for. They say they voted for Haley, are a Democrat, and plan to vote for President Joe Biden in November.

“It’s a vote against Trump,” the voter says of their decision. “I think it would be better to have [Haley] against Biden in the elections.”

NH Dem: “I voted for Nikki Haley as a vote against Trump”



CNN: “If it was Haley vs. Biden who would you vote for?”



NH Dem: “Biden.”



There you have it. Nikki Haley’s “electability” argument is completely gone pic.twitter.com/xlWrfgPTji — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 24, 2024

Biden voter’s support for Haley might explain some of the strange CNN exit polling regarding the legitimacy of the 2020 election: 80% of Trump’s New Hampshire voters said the election was illegitimate, while 83% of Haley’s said the election was legitimate. What’s more, 70% of Haley voters were “registered undeclared,” or not registered Republicans.

Trump got word of the efforts and posted on Truth Social, lambasting New Hampshire’s open primary structure on Tuesday evening.

“SO RIDICULOUS THAT DEMOCRATS AND INDEPENDENTS ARE ALLOWED TO VOTE IN THE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY,” he wrote. “ESPECIALLY SINCE CROOKED JOE BIDEN HAS ABANDONED NEW HAMPSHIRE.”

Less than two hours later, though, Trump seemed placated by his lead over Haley.

“Wow! We are doing really well despite all of the Biden Votes going for Haley!!!” he posted on Truth Social.

Trump is the projected winner of the New Hampshire Republican primary, after also easily winning Iowa earlier this month.