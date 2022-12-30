A TikToker is exposing what she called “the most unhinged thing” that a grandmother gave her grandchild for Christmas.

The video, which has over 1.3 million views and 185,000 likes, shows the TikToker (@SnoozeAlarmMom) addressing the camera to show a book one of her children received from a grandmother. It’s not clear if it’s from the child’s maternal or paternal grandmother.

The gift is a children’s book called The Plot Against the King by Kash Patel, which is an adaptation of Dinesh D’Souza’s debunked conspiracy theory film 2000 Mules about alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election.

In the book, former President Donald Trump is the “king.”

“Who wants to play ‘what’s the most unhinged thing that a grandma gave the kids this year’? I think I win,” the TikToker said in the video. “If you said a horrifying picture book about pro-Trump propaganda, well you were right.”

TikTok users who commented on the video were overwhelmingly displeased by the gift.

“For children?? Yet they scream about indoctrination of children by other groups,” one said.

“Just… why?” another wrote.

“Got a charcoal grill? That will hold a small fire,” said another.

In subsequent videos, @SnoozeAlarmMom read portions of the alt-right children’s book.

“The current king, King Donald, was traveling all around his kingdom giving speeches to enormous crowds of his loving people and asking them to keep the kingdom great by choosing him again,” The Plot Against the King purportedly says.

“Donald’s opponent Joe spent most of the time in his mansion’s basement. And when he gave speeches, nobody came.”

She also described the book as “the worst story ever told.”

In another TikTok, @SnoozeAlarmMom noted that the grandparents are never with her children unsupervised or for extended periods of time.

According to the book listing on Amazon, The Plot Against the King is “full of fake heralds and keeper Komey’s spying slugs,” presumably referring to former FBI Director James Comey. The book seeks to “bring a fantastical retelling of Hillary’s horrible plot against Trump to the whole family.”

Though most of the reviews are positive, a person who gave it one star described the book as “propaganda for children” and “a whiny false telling about the Russia investigation.”

One TikToker who commented on the video wondered if all grandmothers are Trump supporters.

“Am I the only person left with an 81 year old mom/gma who is a liberal?!? She sent us all 45 sucked cards! Haha,” they wrote.

@SnoozeAlarmMom didn’t respond to a request for comment posted on one of her TikToks.