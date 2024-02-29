‘Was you trafficking women’: Meek Mill fires back at Andrew Tate over Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lawsuit allegations

Meek Mill and far-right podcaster Andrew Tate got into a heated spat on X amid claims that the rapper had a sexual encounter with rapper and producer Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The allegations stem from a lawsuit filed Monday by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, a former producer for Combs, who alleged he was sexually harassed and drugged for over a year by Combs.

In the suit, two names are redacted, whose identities some people are speculating online about.

“Mr. Combs informed Mr. Jones that he had engaged in sexual intercourse with rapper (REDACTED), R&B singer (REDACTED), and Stevie J,” the lawsuit states. (Stevie J has denied the allegations as well).

According to Newsweek, the rumors are fueled by a footnote in the lawsuit which states the redacted rapper is “a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj.”

Meek Mill had a two-year relationship with Minaj that began in 2015.

But Meek Mill denied the rumors in an X post Wednesday afternoon, saying that “I’m from Philly I don’t do coke or freaky ass molly … nobody won’t even offer me coke because I’m that heavy.”

“No man or watt would ever approach me about gay activity and the whole place don’t get flipped … woke up seeing this on every blog like they know I’m coming! lol” he said.

He later added that sleeping with women is “like a high,” and “one love to the gay people but that juicy p#%sy do it for meeeee.”

As Meek Mill was taking to X to vehemently emphasize his heterosexuality and deny the charges, he got into an argument with Tate, who raised the rumors to his followers.

“So P Diddy was having sex with Meek Mill?” Tate wrote while quoting an old post of his claiming he is the “most famous man in the world and avoids speaking to famous people because theyre all gay and weird.”

Meek Mill hit back, “Was you sex trafficking women? Tf wrong wit you Brody,” referencing Tate’s indictment last June in Romania on charges related to human trafficking and rape.

Was you sex trafficking women? Tf wrong wit you Brody https://t.co/aFRGTcpxzw — MeekMill (@MeekMill) February 28, 2024

Tate then responded, saying: “I only asked a question because everyone is saying it happened. It’s true or not?”

Meek Mill later claimed on X the rumors are part of an effort “to try to overshadow the drop of my songs or damage my image.”

In response to the suit, a lawyer for Combs told outlets that, “We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies.”