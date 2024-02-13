Last week’s episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm took aim at an obscure Georgia election law, and Georgia’s own Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is not happy about it. After watching the episode herself, she tweeted that she vows to “protect Georgia” from “Hollywood elites.”

The episode saw Larry David travel to Georgia, where he finds himself wanting to help an exhausted Georgia citizen who is in line to vote. So, he brings her water—and that’s when the cops show up. In Georgia, only election officials can give waiting voters food or water within 150 feet of polling sites.

David’s character ends up in jail, where he poses a la former President Donald Trump for his mugshot.

Greene didn’t find any of this funny. She tweeted that the episode “lied and painted GA conservatives and Trump supporters as racists and red necks and made fun of our good new law that stops the Stacey Abrams vote pandering machine and prevents voter fraud.”

The 2021 law increases the state’s identification requirements to vote absentee, which former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Abrams sued the state over in 2022. She lost.

“It was a glaring reminder of why most Georgian’s resent Republicans in our state for inviting the nasty commies from California, the Hollywood elites, into our state by dishing out Hollywood tax credits,” Greene tweeted.

Movie productions receive tax credits for filming in Georgia and the industry has exploded, with popular Netflix shows like Queer Eye now filmed across the state. All told, Georgia is home to the fastest-growing film market in the U.S., and in 2022 beat out California and New York for most movies filmed in it. Most notably, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is filmed in Georgia.

Reports found that the film industry brought an estimated $4 billion a year to Georgia.

Greene also lamented about how the state’s Republican legislature should be protecting it from “the radical left,” which includes not “following the Democrat’s climate deranged electric vehicle and Green New Deal disaster agenda.”

President Joe Biden’s administration introduced regulations to the auto industry that would aim to make two-thirds of all vehicle electric by 2032. The House of Representatives voted to prohibit the regulations from taking effect in December.

“People should have the free choice to buy whatever car or truck they want and not be forced or mandated to buy EV’s,” she wrote. “We in Georgia need to step and do more to PROTECT GEORGIA!!”

Greene isn’t the only Georgia official who spoke out about the episode. The state’s Deputy Secretary of State, Jordan Fuchs, told the New York Times that Curb Your Enthusiasm’s portrayal does not “not reflect reality here in Georgia.”

“SB 202 successfully bans the activists’ new and creative tactics to campaign at a polling place,” Fuchs told the Times. “And ensures that Fulton County finally takes measures to shorten line times.”

Though unlike Greene, Fuchs confirmed that he is “a big Larry David fan.”