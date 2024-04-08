Marjorie Taylor Greene posts bizarre video showing ‘Holy Spirit’ helping her get through CrossFit workout

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) shared a video yesterday showing what she dubbed the “Holy Spirit” guiding her through a workout.

In the one-minute clip, Greene is ensconced in a green, purple, and yellow ethereal glow while she runs through a CrossFit routine of cleans, pull-ups, and sit-ups.

“For those who believe, God fills us with the Holy Spirit to guide us. Sunday workout, then church, strengthen your mind, body, and soul!” Greene wrote.

For those who believe, God fills us with the Holy Spirit to guide us. Sunday workout 💪 then church ✝️ strengthen your mind, body, and soul! pic.twitter.com/ODip4IKkzv — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 7, 2024

The evangelical congresswoman has leaned into religiosity in her posts lately. Last week, after an earthquake rattled northern New Jersey and surrounding areas, Greene called that, plus today’s eclipse, a sign from God that Americans need to repent.

But her odd video of herself being embued with a Holy halo while working out raised eyebrows online.

“POV: You forget you promised you’d go to the gym with your gym buddy and dropped acid but your gym buddy showed up and made you go with them anyway,” joked one.

Some joked that the wafts of color emanating off Greene weren’t holy at all.

“Ma’am, that’s not spirit. That’s your body odor,” posted a user.

And whenever Greene brings up her faith, people point to her alleged history of affairs, including one with her personal trainer.

“You are what? A 2-3 time adulterer. And why do you go to church? What does it teach you? To cheat in your marriage. What about your hatred of others and intolerance towards anyone who doesn’t fit your standards? Is that what your Jesus teaches you? You and the rest of you MAGAs are hypocritical assholes,” replied one poster.

Others, though, critiqued Greene’s style, a common response from CrossFitters whenever Greene posts workout videos.

“Maybe the Holy Spirit should show you proper form,” said one.

Another added they’d never be able to get it out of their head.

“This makes me want to stare unblinking directly at the eclipse tomorrow until my eyeballs start smoldering.”

