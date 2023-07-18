Google Street View caught image of alleged Long Island serial killer chatting with woman outside his office

An internet sleuth on a subreddit dedicated to the Long Island serial killer found an image of what appears to be the suspect outside his office using Google Street View.

The image appears to show Rex Heuermann, who was arrested on Friday and charged three murders, part of a string of 11 killings in the Gilgo Beach area of Long Island.

“Spotted Rex on Google street view”, wrote u/whocareswhatever on r/LISKiller.

In the image, what seems to be Heuermann is seen chatting with an unidentified woman on the sidewalk.

Although the image isn’t confirmed to be Heuermann, the body type and hair style match the suspect. The image comes from 1 E 36th Street in Midtown Manhattan, where Heuermann had an architecture office.

The commenters on Reddit appreciated the fact that Heuermann appears to be wearing the same shirt he had on in several photos police shared, including an image of him that was connected to a Tinder profile.

“Aside from this absolutely mind-blowing find, I am even more amazed at how much mileage he apparently gets out of that same shirt,” wrote one user.

The Long Island killings had mystified police for decades, ever since four bodies were discovered in December 2010. Heuermann has been charged with three of the murders. All told, 11 bodies were discovered in Gilgo Beach, although it has not been proven that all the human remains are connected. Most of the remains found were of women, and a number of the victims were sex workers.

Heuermann is being held without bail. Police have said they expect to file additional charges as the investigation continues. An attorney for Heuermann has maintained his client’s innocence.