John Legend defends Haitian migrants in hometown of Springfield—as detractors point out he lives in L.A.

Singer-songwriter John Legend caused a stir among right-wingers online after posting a five-minute video defending the Haitian migrants that have become a flashpoint for anti-immigration rhetoric ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Legend is himself originally from Springfield, Ohio—a town that became a focal point due to its recent influx of Haitian migrants.

The city received national attention, including during this week’s presidential debate, as some right-wingers push claims that the migrants wreaked havoc on the city by abducting and eating residents’ pets. Ohio’s Republican governor and Springfield officials all stated that the rumors are unfounded and no credible incidents have occurred.

In a video posted to Instagram Thursday, Legend defended the Haitian migrants in his hometown and called on Americans to be more welcoming toward immigrants in general.

“Our city had been shrinking for decades. We didn’t have enough jobs, we didn’t have enough opportunity, so people left and went somewhere else,” he said. “So when I was there, we had upwards of 75,000 people, and in the last five years, we were down to like 60,000 people. But of late, during the Biden administration, there have been more jobs that opened up—more manufacturing jobs, more plants, factories that needed employees and were ready to hire people.”

“So we had a lot of job opportunities and we didn’t have enough people in our town of 60,000 people to fill those jobs, and during the same time, there had been upheaval and turmoil in Haiti and the federal government granted visas and immigration status to a certain number of Haitian immigrants so they could come to our country legally,” he continued. “And our demand in Springfield for additional labor met up with the supply of additional Haitian immigrants, and here we are. We had about 15,000 or so immigrants move to my town of 60,000.”

Legend acknowledged the burden that a large influx of people could place on things like social services but concluded that “the bottom line is these people came to Springfield because there were jobs for them and they were willing to work, and they wanted to live the American dream.”

He went on to characterize immigrants as hardworking, ambitious, and not prone to crime.

“So I think all of us need to have the same kind of grace that we would want our ancestors to have when they moved here with our Haitian brothers and sisters who move here too,” he said, before directly addressing the pet-eating fervor. “And nobody’s eating cats, nobody’s eating dogs. We all just want to live and flourish and raise our families in a healthy and safe environment.”

Legend then invoked his Christian upbringing and called on Americans to “love our neighbor as we love ourselves.”

“So how about we adopt that ethos when we talk about immigrants moving to our communities and don’t spread hateful, xenophobic, racist lies about them,” he concluded.

Legend’s post, however, has set off a firestorm of right-wingers countering that Legend should host some migrants himself.

“With a net worth of $100M, Legend has voiced his support for the Haitian immigrants settling in his hometown,” swiped one right-wing X account. “I think the Christian thing to do would be for John to invite some of the Haitian immigrants to his home and help them with their transition to life in the U.S.”

“I notice immigrants aren’t being dumped in his backyard,” quipped someone else.

I notice immigrants aren’t being dumped in his backyard. pic.twitter.com/9AYY6ZpDOC — Piper (@SundquistPiper) September 13, 2024

“Legend should offer them free housing at his home!” echoed another person.

Blasted another right-wing account: “The audacity to release this 5 min video in a robe from your multi million dollar home.”

“John Legend says Springfield, Ohio is FINE. That settles it for me. I’m gonna listen to the zillionaire who doesn’t live there over my family members who do,” wrote someone else. “Twitter needs a ‘GTFOH’ button.”

“John Legend has not lived in Springfield for at least a decade,” wrote another.

John Legend has not lived in Springfield for at least a decade. https://t.co/KaAcCv3AsY — Happy 🇨🇦 (@HappyYoungGuy) September 13, 2024

On Instagram, Legend’s comment section was mixed, with some users commending him for speaking out and sharing stories of their families’ immigration while others echoed the right-wing criticism.

“Shut up John. Elitist celebrities have no idea what’s going on,” commented one person. “When is the last time you were worried about buying or affording groceries?”

But the comment right next to it shows the contrast in responses.

It reads: “my father was 11 years old when he came to this country from Costa Rica! there is no past, present, or future America without immigrants! our multi-cultural society is what makes us great.”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.