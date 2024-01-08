Why Trump supporters branded Biden ‘Dementia Hitler’

Trump supporters on Truth Social and X have come up with a new nickname for President Joe Biden: “Dementia Hitler.”

As of Monday morning, the term was the top trending topic on former President Donald Trump’s social media platform with more than 150 posts using the phrase.

It picked up traction on Elon Musk’s X as well, with users expressing renewed criticism of Biden’s mental acuity at 81 years old.

One Truth Social user shared a photoshopped image of Biden with Hitler’s mustache.

Others similarly superimposed swastikas and Nazi imagery, and likened Biden to a dictator.

The meme comes after Biden attempted to reinvigorate his 2024 election prospects, visiting Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, to paint the upcoming election in stark terms about the future of democracy.

“Today we are here to answer the most important of questions: Is democracy still America’s sacred cause?” Biden said. “This isn’t rhetorical, academic, or hypothetical. Whether democracy is still America’s sacred cause is the most urgent question of our time. It is what the 2024 election is all about.”

“#DementiaHitler is still trending,” said one user whose bio included “#BidennotmyPresident.” The caption was to an image of an old Biden appearing like Hitler with the text: “We must arrest our opponents and make sure I am the only name on all ballots to protect Democracy!”

Much of the comparisons to Hitler center on Biden’s handling of the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, when Trump supporters protested the results of the 2020 election. A part of Biden’s speech, bragging about how thorough the Justice Department has been in its prosecution of those involved in the Capitol riot, sparked outrage from those on the right.

Biden boasted of nearly 900 convictions for people involved in the riot, who were sentenced to, collectively, almost 900 years in prison.

Biden brags about pro-Trump protesters being sentenced to 840 years in prisonpic.twitter.com/pQXoqhTBMt — The Patriot Oasis (@ThePatriotOasis) January 6, 2024

“I think #DementiaHitler got this backwards. If you aren’t willing to overthrow your government — should it need a good overthrowing — you’re not American,” wrote one X user in response to a post from Biden stating that “you can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-America.”

“#DementiaHitler keeps these prisoners locked up and brags about it from January 6. This is not OK. This is not what America is about,” wrote another X user about alleged mistreatment of prisoners from Jan. 6.

After the speech users also pointed to First Lady Jill Biden steering the president off stage as further evidence of their claims about dementia.

Jill Biden escorts Joe off stage after he read a scripted play about Nazis and Democracy again. pic.twitter.com/wXLEiK3Jet — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 5, 2024

But one video clip that drew some of the comparisons to Hitler was altered to make Biden’s facial expressions appear more threatening.

“Dementia Hitler,” the X user who posted the altered clip wrote, adding separately: “I tweaked the face to make it match his crazy speech.”

The video has been amplified without reposts clarifying the edits. One user’s repost that has gained hundreds of likes drew comments such as “looks diabolically possessed” and “Why is it that sometimes his face looks like his demon is coming through?”

The new nickname is a more offensive iteration of “Dementia Joe,” a term coined by Trump supporters who questioned Biden’s mental acuity following recent gaffes.

A September poll from A NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ found that 52% of voters are “very concerned”: about Biden’s cognitive health affecting his ability to serve another term, while over a third (38%) said the same about Trump, who is 77.