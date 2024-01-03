Jimmy Kimmel threatened Aaron Rodgers with a lawsuit on Tuesday after the NFL star suggested that the late-night host could have ties to deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

While being interviewed on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show, the New York Jets quarterback insinuated that Kimmel could be among the names of Epstein’s associates set to be released by a federal judge this month.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said.

McAfee responded by noting that Kimmel had previously mocked Rodgers in March 2023 as a “tin foil hatter” after the NFL player made public remarks about UFOs and the Epstein client list.

Conspiracy theorists have repeatedly accused left-wing figures of having ties to Epstein based on fabricated allegations online. A fake list currently circulating on social media accuses celebrities such as movie star Alec Baldwin, for example, of being a client of Epstein.

“I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle,” Rodgers continued.

After catching wind of Rodgers’ comments, Kimmel responded in a post on X in which he threatened the quarterback with a potential lawsuit.

“Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” Kimmel wrote. “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

In the wake of Kimmel’s response, supporters of both Rodgers and conspiracy theorists flagged old sketches of the comedian trying to implicate him in pedophilia.

“Tom Hanks did a skit on Jimmy Kimmel mocking the Toddlers & Tiaras show,” wrote @ShadowofEzra. “In the skit, the little girl sings ‘talk dirty to me’ and Tom calls her a ‘sexy baby.'”

While much attention has been given to the impending release, New York District Court Judge Loretta Preska, who ordered the public disclosure of more than 150 people mentioned in court documents related to Epstein, has already stated that most of the names were already made public in years prior.

And although high-profile individuals such as former President Bill Clinton could be named, the documents, based on the testimony of an alleged victim of Epstein, do not implicate Clinton in any wrongdoing.

Among the names that will remain sealed are those belonging to individuals who were children at the time that they were allegedly abused by Epstein.

Nevertheless, conspiracy theorists remain convinced that the release will somehow expose all of their enemies in Hollywood and Washington, D.C.