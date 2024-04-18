‘I’m so proud of her!’: Far-right trolls post video bragging about their baby saying a racial slur

Isabella Moody and Josiah Moody, far-right YouTubers and content creators, posted a video of their child babbling on X, claiming she was saying the N-word.

The two received such fervent backlash they appear to have deleted their accounts on the app.

The slur is considered so widely offensive that the NAACP resolved in 2014 that it would not condone any usage of the word and pushed for a ban on it entirely. However, polling during former President Donald Trump’s administration showed that tolerance for the word was higher among Trump voters than those who voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

“My daughter literally said the n-word,” Moody captioned a video she posted on X on April 16. “I’m so proud of her!”

The video was initially posted by Moody’s husband, Josiah Moody, on his X account. In his caption of the video, he asked conservative comedy duo the Hodge Twins, who are Black, if his daughter gets “a pass” to say the slur. Some Black people use the word to reclaim it—but might not condone its use by white people.

From Josiah Moody’s account, the video was viewed over 30,000 times. When Moody posted it on hers, it got almost 6 million views.

Many replies to Moody’s post criticized her racist post.

“Idk what’s more disgusting, the fact that you think it’s funny to teach your child to be racist or that you’re exploiting your child for fake internet points??” an X user responded. “You make me sick.”

“When you have to pimp out your kid with hate for likes, you’ve failed as a parent,” another person wrote.

Others accused her of posting the video to profit off X’s ads revenue sharing feature, which pays verified X users a portion of the profits made from ads being displayed on their viral tweets. Moody is verified on the site.

In response to the backlash she received for the video, Moody declared that her tweet had “triggered” liberals, and that she probably didn’t make more than a couple bucks from it.

“You’re just mad that I’m not a miserable parent like your mother & father (if you had one),” Moody tweeted.

She also tweeted racist memes in the aftermath of the viral video.

As for Josiah Moody, he posted a video of himself holding his child in which he said that more people will engage with your X account if you post a video of your baby saying the slur.

“Do you want insane Twitter growth?” Josiah Moody said. “Have your babbling baby at six months say something close to [redacted].”

He also said the family made $4.52 off X ad revenue for the viral video before deleting their accounts.

