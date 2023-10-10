Pro-Palestine posters with ‘paraglider’ images spark backlash

Posts in support of Palestine using paraglider images and motifs are drawing outrage online, days after attacks in Israel by Hamas killed around 900 Israeli soldiers and civilians. Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip have killed at least 770 people since the attacks in Israel, with a further 4,000 people wounded, reported Haaretz.

On Tuesday, the X account for BLM Chicago posted an image on X showing a graphic that reads “I Stand With Palestine” under the dark silhouette of a paraglider carrying a Palestinian flag.

That is all that is it! pic.twitter.com/7DhTIeJ0yl — BLMChicago (@BLMChi) October 10, 2023

“That is all that is it!” read the caption.

“The BLM chapter in Chicago just posted this in support of Hamas,” posted @Julio_Rosas11 over a screenshot of one post.

The BLM chapter in Chicago just posted this in support of Hamas. pic.twitter.com/oLA1MwzoVO — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 10, 2023

“Evidently not just in support of Hamas but in specific support of its savage attacks on Israeli civilians,” commented @seanrcallaghan. “That’s the meaning of including the hang glider in the graphic.”

Hamas militants infiltrated communities in the south of Israel in an organized assault Saturday morning, with some of the soldiers using parachutes powered by back-mounted engines. Videos that circulated on social media showed some of the militants on the motorized hang-gliders entering Israel on Saturday.

Footage of a hamas infiltrator using a motorized hang glider to get into Israel.



This is insane. pic.twitter.com/pUbmSEseUZ — Global: Military-Info (@Global_Mil_Info) October 7, 2023

Another video taken at a music festival that came under attack on Saturday showed what appeared to be some of the hang-gliders in the distance while attendees danced in the foreground.

This video was recorded just minutes before the massacre at the music festival near Gaza



In the background, the video captures Hamas terrorists on motorized hang gliders heading toward the festival



These young people had no idea what was coming



100+ festival goers were killed pic.twitter.com/xGNtkIblBU — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 8, 2023

A report by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz on Monday said that the death toll from the attack on the festival was over 250 people.

A video published by Hamas showed some of the preparations for the Hamas incursion by hang-glider, which Reuters reported were sent over the border to coincide with a 3,000 rocket barrage from Gaza. The fighters who flew the hang gliders then secured terrain on the Israeli side of the border wall to prepare for an assault from the other side that breached the wall.

#BREAKING Hamas publishes video footage of its fighters using motorized hang gliders to infiltrate southern Israel. pic.twitter.com/TBNsJa9DOl — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 7, 2023

However, the BLM Chicago poster wasn’t the only one spotted online.

@SaysCL highlighted a poster in an Instagram post from the La F.U.E.R.Z.A Student Association at CSU Long Beach that used a silhouette of a motorized paraglider to advertise a protest for Palestine led by the CSULB Students United Against Apartheid.

Look at what my Jewish students on campus have to deal with. Those paraglides were used to murder 300 Jewish young people. Only the Jews have to put up with this shit. pic.twitter.com/Uczc9rVW49 — ChayaLeah (@SaysCL) October 9, 2023

“is that a paraglider??” commented one user on Instagram. “you make me sick. absolutely disgusting[.]”

“I’m sorry that y’all have to deal with this heartless reaction,” commented one person on X.

“It’s evil,” commented another. “And really bad artwork.”