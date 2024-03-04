John Fetterman’s meme mocking voters calling for ceasefire in Palestine draws outrage: ‘Such a disappointment’

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.) mocked the Democratic Socialists of America’s official endorsement of voting “uncommitted” in the Democratic presidential primary as a form of protest against President Joe Biden.

The DSA on Sunday announced it was endorsing the “uncommitted” protest in the primary ahead of Super Tuesday, when fifteen states will hold their primary nominating contests. The announcement comes in the wake of Michigan’s primary, in which more than 100,000 voters—or 13%—opted for “uncommitted” instead of Biden.

“Until this administration ends its support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza and delivers a permanent, lasting ceasefire, Joe Biden will bear the responsibility for another Trump presidency,” the DSA wrote on X.

The Biden administration has come under criticism from those on the left for conditioning its call for a ceasefire in Gaza on the safe release of hostages held by Hamas—as well as supporting a government spending bill’s provision of $14 billion to support Israel’s military operations.

A six-week ceasefire deal has been “basically accepted” by Israel but are awaiting Hamas’ agreement about the hostages to finalize the deal, according to CNN.

More than 30,000 people have died in Gaza since the beginning of the war and more than 70,000 have been injured, according to Gaza’s health ministry. United Nations agencies have also warned of an “almost inevitable” famine in Gaza due to insufficient humanitarian aid amid the fighting.

Fetterman responded to the DSA’s stance on Monday with a trolling meme of British TV host Jeremy Clarkson feigning concern before quickly moving on.

“Oh no! Anyway,” reads the meme’s text overlay.

Since Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7 and Israel’s subsequent declaration of war, the Democratic senator has been a staunch ally of Israel and consistently distanced himself from the progressive branch of the Democratic party and those further left.

“I’m not a progressive,” Fetterman said in December, drawing condemnation from progressives who supported his campaign while simultaneously garnering praise from conservatives for his policy takes.

The protest vote is unlikely to have a large impact on the outcome of the primary election due to Biden running virtually unopposed. (Recent polls put Biden, on average, 66 points ahead of Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, his closest contender.)

But the protest’s proponents believe it is sending a message to the Biden administration—and is reportedly causing concern ahead of November’s general election.

“They are freaking out about the uncommitted vote,” one Democrat close to Biden told Politico.

“The Michigan Uncommitted Vote made the demand for Peace in Gaza loud and clear,” said Joseph Geevarghese, executive director of Our Revolution, a progressive organization supporting the effort in Washington state.

“Both President Biden & VP Harris have now mentioned a “temporary ceasefire”—but we must reinforce our message for a *permanent* ceasefire by voting Uncommitted in the Washington primary next Tuesday,” he added.

Fetterman’s dismissal of the protest vote has once again prompted condemnation from progressives.

“Posting about voters that Democrats will need to defeat Trump in November with the same disdain you had for Dr. Oz is not beneficial for Biden,” replied former Ohio congressional candidate Nina Turner. “It’s a shame that must be said.”

“‘contempt for voters’ is always a great look for an elected official!” replied another user on X.

“Dude you are such a damn disappointment,” wrote someone else.

“Man is still salty for not getting the [Pittsburgh DSA] endorsement in 2018,” quipped one user.

In a separate X post on Sunday, Fetterman argued that “at any point, Hamas could have ended this burgeoning tragedy to surrender and release every hostage.”

“Now, they’re unwilling to provide a list of any surviving hostages,” he said. “Hamas is anathema to peace for Gaza. Hamas instigated and owns this humanitarian catastrophe.”