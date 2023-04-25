Billionaire Elon Musk appears to have inadvertently exposed his Twitter burner account when he shared a screenshot of his primary profile.

On Monday, while attempting to convince content creators to enable the platform’s subscription service, Musk tweeted a picture that apparently revealed he was also logged into a secondary account.

Content creators may wish to enable subscriptions on this platform.



Just tap on Monetization in settings. pic.twitter.com/CmD06Mczmn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 24, 2023

An account using the the handle “Elon Test” with the same profile picture as the secondary profile was located shortly thereafter. Originally created in November, the account, which has not been confirmed to belong to Musk, has repeatedly interacted with his main profile.

As rumor that the account was Musk’s burner spread, on Tuesday morning, it was deleted. Some of its history has been archived.

The account pretended to be a toddler. In spite of its purported age, the account commented on a lot of sexual content.

In one of the account’s first remarks, Elon Test replied to a photoshopped picture Musk tweeted of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in a video on PornHub. The fake PornHub video was captioned, “Man Fucks 5 Million People At Once,” a reference to the collapse of his FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

“Is this a real peon video?” Elon Test commented.

Elon Test replied favorably to a photo of Bankman-Fried’s purported girlfriend Caroline Ellison that contained a sexually charged caption. “I [heart] librarians,” Elon Test commented.

It also responded to a tweet from CNBC that showcased a video report on the self-driving capabilities of Tesla, the electric vehicle company Musk owns.

“Wow!” the account replied.

The majority of tweets were focused on the account’s desire to gain more followers.

“Only one person is following me (sigh),” one tweet said.

“For the love of God, can someone follow me,” a tweet from December read.

The account’s apparent appetite for posing as a toddler appeared to garner the most attention from people convinced it belonged to Musk. In another reply, Elon Test suggested that he wasn’t old enough to go to bars.

“I wish I was old enough to go to nightclubs,” the account wrote. “They sound so fun.”

On Monday, the user also stated that they will turn 3 years old on May 4. Many pointed out that Musk’s child X Æ A-12 was born on May 4, 2020.

The account followed figures such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), former President Donald Trump, NASA, as well as the author Stephen King, whom Musk has been at odds with over the platform’s new verification guidelines.

Musk has not released any statement or commented on the viral spectacle about his supposed burner account.

Update: Following publication, the Elon Test account was reactivated.