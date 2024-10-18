Former President Donald Trump did not hold back against White Dudes for Harris, quipping on Thursday that though the men in the coalition may be supporting his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, those men’s “wives and wives’ lovers” are supporting him.

Trump’s comments came at a Catholic charity banquet.

“There’s a group called ‘White Dudes for Harris,’ have you seen this? ‘White Dudes for Harris,’ anybody know it?” Trump said. “Some of you here, white dudes? Doesn’t sound like it. But I’m not worried about them at all, because their wives and their wives’ lovers are all voting for me. Every one of those people are voting for me.”

White Dudes for Harris is a coalition that launched in late July after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, with a stated goal of “cutting through the MAGA crap and reminding the folks who have co-opted American symbols what America actually means.”

The Al Smith Dinner typically features banter from both the Republican and Democratic presidential nominee. However, this year Harris did not attend in person and instead addressed the event via a prerecorded video.

In his speech, Trump accused Harris of disrespecting Catholics by not attending the dinner.

His ‘White Dudes for Harris’ quips drew loud laughs and applause. But video clips of the remarks circulating online have drawn a more mixed reaction.

“He killed it tonight with that roast. Dude was on point,” one person wrote on X.

“I can feel him winning over the entire crowd in the room—very impressive and presidential!” praised another person.

“This is not particularly funny and gross, especially at a Catholic dinner, from a proud adulterer,” stated someone else.

“Donald Trump, the ‘man’ who cheated on every wife, has words about women….Everything with this man is projection,” bashed another critic.

It’s not the first time White Dudes for Harris has been subject to mockery.

When the coalition first launched, critics were quick to get in jabs about its supporters manliness—labeling the group “beta-male.” At the same time, another nickname began to take hold among right-wingers: “Cucks for Kamala.”

Trump’s dig at the coalition comes as Harris has struggled to make inroads with male voters—and polling suggests that while she outperforms Trump among young women voters, young male voters are increasingly trending to the right.

