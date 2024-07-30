2015’s hottest conservative slur is back

Proponents of former President Donald Trump are mocking the newly launched “White Dudes for Harris” campaign with a moniker of their own: “Cucks for Kamala.”

White Dudes for Harris—a movement that kicked off on Monday with a celebrity-loaded call that included the likes of singer Josh Groban, actor Jeff Bridges, and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow—says it has raised more than $4 million in support of Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

“We know that as white dudes, we have both a strong, and positive role to play in America’s shared future, and it begins with all of us cutting through the MAGA crap and reminding the folks who have co-opted American symbols what America actually means,” the group explained in its promotion of Monday’s call.

The movement, however, quickly came under fire from conservatives—one of whom blasted the effort as “Democrats return[ing] to their segregationist roots.”

But some right-wingers seem to have settled on a new retaliatory rebuke.

“They might as well just call it, ‘Cucks for Harris’,” swiped one account, invoking the phrase for a man whose wife has sex with other men.

“More like ‘Cucks for Harris’,” echoed someone else.

Even Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s eldest son, promoted the nickname.

“They should give it a more fitting name like: Cucks for Kamala,” Trump Jr. wrote on X.

It’s not the first time MAGA has drafted insults ahead of the November election. When Harris first announced her campaign to replace President Joe Biden on the ticket, she quickly faced a slew of sexist nicknames ranging from “Kamala Hoerris” to “Kameltoe.”

It’s also not even the first time the phrase has been used in conservative circles during an election cycle. In the 2015 primary, anti-Trump conservatives were deemed “cuckservatives” over their love of establishment Republicans. That eventually got shortened, with MAGA fans simply replying to any male poster they hated with the word “cucks.”

Given the White Dudes for Harris stated effort of peeling off male MAGA supporters, it seems the old moniker may wind up dinging some of the same people targeted in almost a decade ago.

But Trump Jr.’s post mocking the group caught the attention of his critics, who doubled down on the Democratic effort to brand vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) and his fan base “weird.”

Gun control activist David Hogg, who was one of the speakers on Monday’s call, quipped in response: “Really not helping the whole weird thing here Jr.”

Harris’ campaign also leaned into dubbing their Republican opponents “weird”—an insult some Republicans countered with the same.

But Hogg was not alone in his response to Trump Jr.’s branding of the group.

“Not beating the weird allegations,” replied another person.

Someone else simply quipped concisely: “weird.”

