Trump’s Oct. 7 tribute infuriates farthest right supporters

Antisemitic conservatives expressed outrage online after former President Donald Trump visited a Jewish tomb in New York City on Tuesday.

The anger came after Trump attended an event at the Montefiore cemetery in Queens in honor of the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas terror attack in Israel.

“We’re so fucked,” conspiracy theorist Stew Peters wrote.

Trump joined Jewish leaders and Jewish media personality Ben Shapiro at the grave site of Menachem Mendel Schneerson, a Russian-American Orthodox rabbi often referred to as one of the most influential Jewish leaders of the 20th century.

The image was too much to bear for some of the former president’s biggest cheerleaders, who argued that Trump’s appearance proved his subservience to those of the Jewish faith.

“No Trump supporter can explain away the Kippah and Ben Shapiro,” one user said, referring to the brimless hat worn by Jewish men. “Trump being the opportunist will probably brand red MAGA kippah’s. This isn’t 3D chess but reality. Trump is a full on Zionist.”

Holocaust denier Nicholas Fuentes also weighed in by joking that a second Trump term would be “BASED!”

“Donald Trump and Ben Shapiro praying at the tomb of Lubavitcher Rebbe Schneerson,” Fuentes said. “His second term is going to be BASED!”

Donald Trump and Ben Shapiro praying at the tomb of Lubavitcher Rebbe Schneerson.



His second term is going to be BASED!



pic.twitter.com/xNN9YLhhJ8 — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) October 7, 2024

Jake Shield, a former MMA fighter turned anti-Semitic conspiracy theorist, also shared the footage while making reference to “tunnels.”

“Do you think they brought Trump down to the tunnels after or is that just for jews?” Shield asked.

Do you think they brought Trump down to the tunnels after or is that just for jews? pic.twitter.com/iB3YLZ1gof — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) October 7, 2024

Conspiracy theorists claimed without evidence earlier this year that a small tunnel discovered under a synagogue in Brooklyn was being used to, among other things, traffic humans. In reality, the tunnel had been reported on by local media long before the viral attention and was linked to attempts to expand the property.

Although Trump’s far-right base fretted over his associations, Trump himself has long professed to be the most pro-Israel president ever. However, he’s also been accused of dabbling in antisemitic tropes and dog-whistling to the racist part of his base.

A handful of users, however, pressed back by suggesting that Trump was actually tricking the Jews.

“Nah you don’t understand he’s just playing them,” one user said.

“Don’t let the theatrics fool you. Trump is his own man,” another added. “They think they own him, but they’ll soon find out the truth.”

Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis, another prominent conspiracy theorist with over 1 million followers on X, even referred to Trump as the “First Jewish President of the United States.”

