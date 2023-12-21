‘Democrats and Republicans come together’: GOP staffer also filming an illicit video praised as Congress’ first bipartisan act of the year

Reports of a staffer for Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) filming an X-rated video in a congressional briefing room sent shockwaves through the internet earlier last week.

In the wake of the sex scandal coming on the Democratic side, a number of right-wing posters claimed it was proof of the debauched nature of the left-wing, eschewing the morality and family values of the Republican party.

Now, another Capitol Hill sex tape incident has come to light—but this time on the GOP side of the aisle.

Semafor reported Wednesday night that a former senior staffer for Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) was investigated last year but “no conclusive evidence” was found implicating him. The staffer later left Capitol Hill on good terms for another job.

However, Semafor viewed two videos featured in a Snapchat story posted by a user named “Adam J” with the handle “Anjackson2019,” one of which showed a man masturbating inside a House office building while the other showed two men engaged in a sex act in an office setting.

The revelation of second instance of inappropriate behavior on Capitol Hill prompted social media to conclude that the discretions cross party lines.

“Now it’s officially a bipartisan activity,” wrote writer Molly Jong-Fast.

Given that this Congress was officially the least productive in modern history, the two sex tapes can be considered one of the body’s only joint acts.

Now it’s officially a bipartisan activity https://t.co/kRqyRmNov8 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 21, 2023

“It’s good that democrats and republicans have finally found an issue upon which they can come together?” replied someone else.

“With our country as divided and polarized as it is, it’s nice to know that having a shag on Capitol Hill is still bipartisan,” joked another user on X.

at least it’s bipartisan now https://t.co/pmCb5qgmnR — vijay 🎅🎄🎁 (@vijayvinyl) December 21, 2023

Well, at least one thing is bipartisan right now. https://t.co/SPdVpZdc3o — Amy Spitalnick (@amyspitalnick) December 21, 2023

A spokesperson for Newhouse confirmed that the office “immediately contacted the appropriate House entities to conduct an independent investigation” after being alerted that one of their staffers may have been in the videos, and added to Semafor that “the office will not be providing further comment on personnel matters.”

Cardin—whose staffer was let go following the scandal—spoke out about the issue on Monday saying he was “angry” and “disappointed” and called the incident “a breach of trust.”

No charges have been brought in either sex tape incident.