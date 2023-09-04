ChatGPT is an interactive web-based digital platform in which users can type in prompts or ask questions, generating text based on those prompts. While it’s been dubbed artificial intelligence, it’s really a large language model that makes educated guesses on how to string words together in a sentence.

It was created by OpenAI, which touts itself as “an AI research and deployment company. Our mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.”

A number of people who have encountered it so far know it as a website, but for those wondering, “Is there a ChatGPT app?”—the answer is yes.

What is ChatGPT?

We did the most ChatGPT thing we could think of to help define what it is: We typed in the prompt, “Write a paragraph about what ChatGPT is,” and got this in response:

“ChatGPT is a cutting-edge conversational artificial intelligence developed by OpenAI. Powered by the advanced GPT-3.5 architecture, it represents a remarkable milestone in the field of natural language processing. ChatGPT has been trained on a diverse range of internet text, equipping it with the ability to engage in coherent and contextually relevant conversations on a wide array of topics. Whether it’s answering questions, providing explanations, offering creative suggestions, or simulating human-like interactions, ChatGPT showcases an impressive understanding of language and context. Its applications span from providing assistance in various tasks to serving as a tool for creative writing and brainstorming. As an embodiment of AI progress, ChatGPT illustrates the potential of machines to understand and generate human-like text, transforming the way we interact with technology and each other.”

Is ChatGPT reliable?

The site, as of August 2023, carries a concerning caveat: “ChatGPT may produce inaccurate information about people, places, or facts.”

In June 2023, PCMag noted, “As a powerful language model developed by OpenAI, it has been hailed for its ability to engage in natural and human-like conversations. This makes it an attractive tool for those seeking answers, insights, and information. ChatGPT can write facts and even give real-world examples.”

But then it cautions, “ChatGPT is not a truly reliable source. There’s no denying that it is one of the best artificial intelligence content generator tools out there, but the accuracy on many topics is still not as good as you would want it to be.”

It explains, “The tool is trained on data up until 2021. And ChatGPT actually works by sourcing the information from this data set to respond to your inputs. This means that if you try to find any information relating to things that happened post-2021, there is a high chance that ChatGPT can generate false information. This means you need to be extra careful with the factual accuracy of the output you receive when you use ChatGPT.”

What is ChatGPT good for?

According to AIMultiple, ChatGPT has myriad uses that go beyond content creation, including translation, coding, debugging code, and an array of marketing and SEO capabilities.

A July 2023 New York Times article praised its code interpreter functions, available for Plus users paying for greater capacities beyond the free version. It explained, “Code interpreter allows ChatGPT to analyze data, create charts, solve math problems, and edit files, among other uses. It also supports uploading and downloading files, which was not possible in ChatGPT before.”

It elaborated, “When code interpreter is enabled, ChatGPT writes and runs a piece of computer code to find the answer, OpenAI said. That lets the chatbot accomplish new tasks that it didn’t do before, such as performing complicated calculations and generating charts based on data that a user uploads, which are all completed by code.”

Is there a ChatGPT app?

ChatGPT is available in app form.

On May 18, 2023, OpenAI announced it was releasing an iOS version of ChatGPT, available for iPhones and iPads on the Apple Store. That article noted, “The ChatGPT app is free to use and syncs your history across devices. It also integrates Whisper, our open-source speech-recognition system, enabling voice input.” It also promised that an Android version was next, and about two months later, delivered on that promise.

A July 25, 2023 article in Search Engine Journal noted that an Android version was available in the Google Play Store. It touted the app’s ability to “provide instant answers, tailored advice, creative inspiration, and professional input to users.” It also noted that “features include user history syncs across devices and the latest model improvements in the free app.”

However, don’t ask ChatGPT that. When prompted, the AI model said; “As of my last knowledge update in September 2021, OpenAI itself had not released a standalone app specifically for GPT-3.5.”