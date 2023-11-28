‘Burn it with fire I beg you’: Spicy BookTok’s latest novel faces criticism for extremely over-the-top introduction

“BookTok,” a TikTok niche that centers around literature, is well-known.

But a frequently NSFW subset of the community called “SpicyBookTok” is going viral after users fawned over the NSFW intro to T.L. Smith’s latest romance novel, “Moments of Mayhem.”

The author posted the introduction to TikTok a week ago with the caption “Well….” along with the hashtags “#cliteratureread” and “cliterature.”

The text on the video hyping her own into reads, “When this is the intro…”

The text in the book reads: “*leans in to whisper in your ear* Aren’t you such a good girl. Go on and read this book with your legs wide open for me…”

Users in the comments raved about the novel’s tease and at least one user “ran to Amazon” as a result.

“Hold on I gotta charge something real quick,” reads one reply.

“What happened to hello?” asked another user before admitting she saved the video.

It’s not the first time Smith’s writing has spread quickly on TikTok, as much of SpicyBookTok is comprised of users promoting her work.

A dedication to another one of Smith’s books stating that the book was for all “book lovers who want a man to push her up against the romance section and whisper, ‘Which book darling?'” went moderately viral last year.

However, others on TikTok mocked the intro, with one posting an intro to a book that said “to all the alienfudgers and geek girls who look up at the stars and think, ‘there has got to be better D out there.'”

But this time, Smith’s writing made its way outside of the TikTok niche, where unsuspecting social media users were left flabbergasted.

“burn it with fire I beg you,” wrote one person of the intro to “Moments of Mayhem” in a post that has been seen more than 2.5 million times.

burn it with fire I beg you pic.twitter.com/AeeQ0TSIYf — ❕lulu² ⌒☆ (@Ru_Ru302) November 26, 2023

“*leans in to whisper in your ear* is CRAZY,” replied another user on X.

“Why is my book sexually harassing me? 0/5” joked someone else.

“genuinely ruined my day,” wrote one user.

One person posted an image of a straight jacket, writing: “fit im wearing while reading this book.”