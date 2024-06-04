Biden reveals a literally incomprehensible ceasefire deal—but the internet thinks it’s perfect

In an interview with TIME Magazine, President Joe Biden said that the Israel-Hamas war could end if Hamas … well, no one knows.

Literally.

A TIME reporter specifically asked Biden whose fault it is—Hamas or Israel—that a “ceasefire for hostages has not been consummated.” In response, Biden said it was the fault of Hamas.

“Hamas could end this tomorrow,” Biden. “Hamas could say (unintelligible) and done period.”

Now, the internet is poking fun at Biden’s accidental assertion that Hamas will just say “unintelligible” to end the fighting.

Biden, who has supported Israel through the war, brokered a deal with Hamas on behalf of Israel that would enact a six-week ceasefire in exchange for hostages taken by Hamas from Israel to be returned. Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, has not accepted the deal.

Many X users zeroed in on Biden’s verbal flub to joke that “unintelligible” is the key to ending the war—and that Hamas will take Biden’s vague advice.

“Hamas learning they can end the war with (unintelligible)” an X user tweeted, alongside a GIF of Drake and Lil Yachty solving a problem.

hamas learning they can end the war with (unintelligible) https://t.co/9OVHnnaOIF pic.twitter.com/y9P4KlW3sJ — lizzy 🌸 (@lizzyflanagan_) June 4, 2024

“Why does Hamas refuse to do (unintelligible) ??” another X user tweeted.

“If I were hamas, I would simply say (unintelligible) and done period,” an X user tweeted.

If I were hamas, I would simply say (unintelligible) and done period pic.twitter.com/yWXSQslFFY — noam chompers (@NoamChompers) June 4, 2024

“Step 1: Israel & Hamas Step 2: (unintelligible),” an X user tweeted. “Step 3: Ceasefire.”

“Hamas: (unintelligible) Israel: tears strolling down their faces, finally seeing the light,” another X user tweeted. “Biden: yes, we will have peace now.”

Others joked that Biden’s flub was a coincidental encapsulation of how his administration has responded to the Israel-Hamas war.

“‘Hamas could do (unintelligible) and end it’ is about the most concise summary of the administration’s approach so far,” an X user tweeted.

