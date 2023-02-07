Biden will call on Congress to pass strong data privacy protections at State of the Union address

President Joe Biden plans to call on Congress to pass efforts to strengthen Americans’ data privacy during the State of the Union on Tuesday.

In a press release on the prepared remarks, the White House vowed that it needs to not only clamp down on data collection by “Big Tech companies” but help bring more transparency to consumers.

“Big Tech companies collect huge amounts of data on the things we buy, the websites we visit, and the places we go,” the press release reads. “There should be clear and strict limits on the ability to collect, use, transfer, and maintain our personal data, especially for sensitive data such as geolocation and health information, and the burden must fall on companies—not consumers—to minimize how much information they collect.”

Biden will also make specific mention of algorithms used by major tech players, which the administration argues both discriminates and sows division among the populace.

“The President has called for imposing much stronger transparency requirements on Big Tech platforms and is calling for bipartisan support to impose strong limits on targeted advertising and the personal data that companies collect on all Americans,” the press release continues.

The White House also cites its “Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights,” which aims to shed a light on automated systems.

“You should know that an automated system is being used and understand how and why it contributes to outcomes that impact you,” an explanation of the blueprint reads.

Emphasis will also be placed on the collection of children’s data and the mental health issues that can arise from an increasingly-interconnected youth.

“Platforms and other interactive digital service providers should be required to prioritize the privacy and wellbeing of young people above profit and revenue in their product design, including safety by design standards and practices for online platforms, products, and services,” the statement adds. “The President is calling for bipartisan support to ban targeted advertising online for children and young people and enact strong protections for their privacy, health and safety online.”

The White House says the State of the Union address, which will be Biden’s second, will focus overall on unity between the two parties in order to further aid the American public.