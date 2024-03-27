‘Something changed, but it wasn’t us’: Babylon Bee CEO defends headline mocking ‘inbred’ white supremacists after right-wing backlash

The CEO of the conservative satire site Babylon Bee is hitting back at right-wing critics upset by a story mocking an “inbred” white supremacist pictured in front of a Nazi party flag and Confederate flag.

“‘The White Race Must Maintain Our Genetic Purity,’ Says Inbred Man,” the headline reads.

'The White Race Must Maintain Our Genetic Purity,' Says Inbred Man https://t.co/uda9VXAVQY pic.twitter.com/oPUCe4S7NI — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 25, 2024

The post drew a number of seething responses, with some users stating that they would unfollow the account, while others criticized the publication as a whole.

“Disgusting organization,” commented one right-wing account.

“Looks like the Babylon Bee hired a new writer. This headline and article suck,” wrote someone else. “There’s not even any pun to it? It’s not punny at all.”

The backlash prompted a number of mocking responses as well, from users who criticized the Babylon Bee’s reader base.

“Lol took a shot at your own fan base,” reads the top reply under the post.

“The sheer number of right-wingers crying in the replies because the Babylon Bee finally told a funny joke is hilarious lol,” replied another person.

Amid the backlash, CEO Seth Dillon is now speaking out and defending himself from those who found the post offensive.

“When you’re personally offended by a joke about white supremacy you might want to rethink some things, including whether Christ really is your King,” he wrote Tuesday night.

In a separate post Dillon noted: “It wasn’t even about white people. It was a joke about white supremacists. And it was originally published back in 2017 without any backlash. Something changed, but it wasn’t us.”

Something changed, but it wasn't us. https://t.co/QMLqDoCKEO — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 27, 2024

The replies to Dillon’s posts, however, demonstrated that some of the Babylon Bee’s readers were not ready to move on from the joke.

“You aren’t good at lying. Your intent was to conflate a normal White person who wants to maintain his or her family tree and lineage by marrying and having White children as being someone who is an inbred and who is a supremacist,” one person responded, adding: “You were outed as a subversive antiWhite. You’d never do the same to any other race because you promote the same communist idea that the left does, which is that it’s perfectly fine for others to want that but it’s ‘evil’ if White people do.”

“What changed is that White people are fed up, we’re tired of being the only race that you can openly hate without any repercussions,” wrote another account. “Furthermore, if ‘white supremacy’ actually existed in this country, then there would be repercussions for hating White people.”

Some of the backlash drew antisemitic responses, including one user who called Dillon a “nasty Jew.”

“First he tells me Christ is King is anti-semitic, then he tells me protecting myself from being demographically replaced makes me an inbred,” one X user claimed, adding in a follow-up post, “Yea don’t worry Seth Dillon and his shitty anti-White jokes are going to help us win the culture war.”

