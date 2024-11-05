Rapper and songwriter Azealia Banks reversed her endorsement of former President Donald Trump on Monday because of Elon Musk.

The change marks Banks’ third endorsement of the election cycle, after she first backed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) presidential campaign before switching to support Trump, saying last year that he was “the only one who truly has the balls to bust up big businesses.”

In November of last year, Banks told the Standard that she liked Trump because “he’s just fucking funnyyy.”

“He’s been through how many bankruptcies? How many wives? How many television shows? Seriously, nothing can take him down.”

And she maintained that support for nearly a year, even attending one of Trump’s rallies in Florida.

So her last-minute switch to back Vice President Kamala Harris came as a surprise to many—but her vote had nothing to do with Harris’ policies, and everything to do with the billionaire Tesla CEO.

“I really think keeping Elon Musk away from any type of political power in the USA is tantamount to any issue on the table here,” she wrote on X. “You have to be a complete idiot to think that dirtbag cares about anyone or anything other than himself. He’s already been given way too much tax payer money – Allowing him to ascend to any position of political authority is very fucking dangerous.”

Musk has forged a strong alliance with Trump, pouring more than $118 million of his own money into his political action committee, America, which promotes get-out-the-vote efforts aimed at Republicans.

And in September, Trump said that if elected, he would establish a government efficiency commission headed by Musk.

That alliance appears to have been the final straw for Banks, who went on to deride Musk as a man who “kidnaps his children, took photos of grimes getting sliced open during her c-section and sent them around,” (Grimes’ family has accused Musk of withholding his children from their mother), “does a shitton of grimy fucked up shit to tesla factory workers, stole PayPal, Weasled his way into tesla and has too many passports for my liking.”

Banks’ unusual Harris endorsement post also made a reference to the right-wing conspiracy that Democrats are bringing in non-citizens to illegally vote in the election, calling the idea “actual stupidity”—but only because “the DNC doesn’t need to import people to win an election, they can and will just steal it like they did in 2020.”

Banks ended the long-winded post, writing: “In Conclusion, I will be Voting For Kamala Harris tomorrow because Elon Musk (a fucking overrated Ketamine addict) belongs no where near American Politics. The End.”

In response to someone quipping, “U find your spine a little too late,” Banks revealed that she had hoped to continue supporting Trump.

“No I was really holding out till the last minute hoping that Trump would AXE Elon,” she replied. “But he’s really hell bent on Elon and RFK , and they are both bologna and hog cheese respectively. He STILL hasnt learned his lesson about shittalking China and who the fuck is JD Vance?”

“I like Trump, I really really do, but Elon Musk is a treasonous weirdo,” she added before mentioning Musk’s father having children with his stepdaughter and repeating that Musk reportedly circulated a photo of Grimes during her C-section.

“That’s SUPER violent and fucking weird,” she concluded. “Elon Musk can burn in hell.”

