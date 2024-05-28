Supporters of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot attempted to place a memorial stone at Arlington National Cemetry yesterday for those who died while storming the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

The group, however, was turned back at the gate, according to its live stream.

The stone, dubbed the Ashli Babbitt Memorial Stone, attempted to honor Babbitt, Benjamin Phillips, Rosanne Boyland, and Kevin Greeson, who all perished when former President Donald Trump supporters attempted to disrupt Congress’ certification of the election for President Joe Biden.

Babbitt was infamously shot and killed by Capitol Police inside the building. Boyland reportedly died of an amphetamine overdose, while Greeson and Phillips suffered heart failure.

Aa pointed out online, the stone has a typo, misspelling the name of Boyland as “Roseanne.” It’s “Rosanne.”

Of the four, only Babbitt served in the U.S. military, making her potentially able to be buried in Arlington National Cemetry.

The stone is engraved with the message “in honor of the ones who lost their lives on Jan. 6, 2021 … One nation under god.”

Noticeably absent is the name of Brian Sicknick, a U.S. Capitol police officer who also died in the aftermath of the riot.

Just five minutes into the live stream, the group gets turned back.

“They are not going to let us in,” the video on the voice announced. “Arlington Cemetry, for all of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” says the person in the video, choking up.

The stone was reportedly trucked up from Florida by the mother and father of three recently arrested Jan. 6 attendees, one of whom was charged with assaulting police officers.

“They all deserve a ticker tape parade,” said the father of those still in jail for their roles in the riot.

Among those present after the stone’s failed entrance into the cemetery was Babbitt’s mother, Micki Witthoeft, who had stridently defended her daughter after her death, and supported the numerous Jan. 6 rioters still serving time for their convictions.

Online, people relished in the irony of attempting to place a Jan. 6 memorial at a cemetery for those who honorably served the country.

“Not the first time she’s been stopped from entering a place she didn’t belong,” joked one X user.

Some though, were furious about the conflation between Jan. 6 rioter and American military service member.

“In speaking of ‘those who paid the ultimate price’ at Arlington National Cemetery – I assure you, that does NOT include your insurrectionist daughter. Jesus Christ, that should be obvious. My dad rests there, as do several of dearest friends – how dare you attempt to dishonor their memory,” wrote Tara Lemuix.

“We don’t ‘honor’ seditionist traitors at Arlington. Period,” added another one.

