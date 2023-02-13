‘I always wondered what this $9.99 was every month’: Customer says Amazon signed her up for random subscription

A number of Amazon customers alleged on TikTok they were randomly signed up for subscriptions through the website without their consent.

In one video, Caiti (@omgcaiti) claimed that they found out through another creator’s video that they were being unfairly charged for a Starz subscription. As of Monday morning, their video had over 1.3 million views.

“I have been paying for Starz for like months,” Caiti said. “I canceled it today. I’ve never subscribed to Starz in my fucking life.”

Caiti’s video then promoted Cheyenne (@cheyennecollins32) to check their own payment history on Amazon. “I always wondered what this $9.99 was every month,” Cheyenne said in their own TikTok. “I could not figure it out.”

“Amazon count ya fucking days !” Cheyenne captioned the clip, which was viewed over 360,000 times.

The Daily Dot reached out to both Caiti and Cheyenne via TikTok comment and Amazon via email. Amazon has many different subscriptions for customers like Amazon Prime, Showtime, Starz, Audible, Prime Student, Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Kindle Unlimited, just to name a few. As of publication, it was unclear whether both customers received full refunds or how each got signed up for their respective subscriptions.

Their videos, however, prompted many other Amazon customers to come forward with similar charges.

“This happened to me with Disney+,” wrote one user.

“I was signed up for Audible without knowing,” said a second user.

“This has happened to me,” commented another viewer. “I didn’t know what it was.”