‘Stop posting photos’: Liberals plead with Alex Soros to log off as Harris, Walz tributes draw backlash

Philanthropist Alex Soros is once again facing backlash on social media, this time after wishing Vice President Kamala Harris a happy birthday.

In a post on Instagram and X, Soros, who just last year took control of his father George’s multi-billion dollar philanthropic empire, shared a photograph of himself alongside the Democratic Party’s nominee for president.

“Happy birthday to an American hero! Madam VP, @KamalaHarris,” Soros wrote.

Happy birthday to an American hero! Madam VP, @KamalaHarris 🎂🎉🇺🇸🗽 pic.twitter.com/or5qY8my7f — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) October 20, 2024

The post was quickly flooded with criticism by conservatives who not only despise Harris but have long accused Soros and his father of being economic and political puppet masters.

“This says it all,” the popular far-right user End Wokeness stated.

“Imagine thinking it’s a good idea to take a picture with Soros and running for President,” another added.

Others took aim at Soros’ Jewish heritage, suggesting that both he and Harris held disdain for Christian Americans.

“This picture speaks volumes! No wonder why Kamala hates Christians,” one user wrote.

“You are both Evil,” another added. “Jesus is king!”

The X post has already been viewed more than 1.7 million times. But it isn’t just conservatives taking issue. Left-leaning users on X are similarly decrying the picture as providing the far-right with unnecessary ammunition.

“Begging Alex Soros to stop posting photos with the current candidates, it’s not my fault America believes a lot of anti-semitic conspiracy theories, but I can tell you these photos are not helping, it’s not fair but we’re trying to get her to win right?” a user replied.

Begging Alex Soros to stop posting photos with the current candidates, it’s not my fault America believes a lot of anti-semitic conspiracy theories, but I can tell you these photos are not helping, it’s not fair but we’re trying to get her to win right? https://t.co/qOQHf5lDLS — Adam Sherman 🔸 (@Squee451) October 20, 2024

Some liberals described Soros’ actions as irresponsible given the public perception of his family among right-leaning Americans.

“Alex Soros’ personal vanity means more to him than helping this ‘American hero’ defeat Donald Trump. Sad to see,” another left-wing user said.

Alex Soros’ personal vanity means more to him than helping this “American hero” defeat Donald Trump. Sad to see. https://t.co/xjtw48gHvX — Berny Belvedere (@bernybelvedere) October 21, 2024

Still, the vast majority of remarks on the post came from the right.

“Americans don’t like her and you’re making it easier,” one user said.

“[George] Soros is 94 and will be dead soon (not soon enough),” another continued. “But he has managed to spread his satanic genes. Now this scumbag [Alex] will continue his legacy of destabilizing nations and spreading left wing degeneracy.”

Soros is 94 and will be dead soon (not soon enough)



But he has managed to spread his satanic genes. Now this scumbag will continue his legacy of destabilizing nations and spreading left wing degeneracy😮‍💨 https://t.co/v9owRmFHCy — Ayush Singh (@TheLogicalTrade) October 21, 2024

Soros faced similar pushback from both sides of the aisle in late September when he posted pictures of himself meeting with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D).

The issue comes, ironically, as billionaire Elon Musk is pledging to giver out $1 million per day until the election to registered voters in seven swing states. In order to be eligible to win the money, voters must sign a petition from Musk detailing his PAC’s pledge to uphold the First and Second Amendments.

Although some legal experts say Musk’s stunt is outright illegal, conservatives, who regularly accuse the left of engaging in “election interference,” are praising the effort.

