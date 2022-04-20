‘Everything smells like grease’: Band books Airbnb—it’s a pizza place. So, they make pizza

A TikTok user has peaked the interest of pizza lovers after recounting the time she stayed at an Airbnb in the back of a pizza parlor. But her stay turned out to be less than ideal.

The video, uploaded by indie Americana songwriter Ashtyn Barbaree, shows how the band made its own pizza following a concert in the Netherlands.

“Nothing was open after the show so we made pizzas.” she wrote.

@ashtynbarbaree One time on tour in The Netherlands we stayed two nights in a functioning pizza restaurant. They had taken misleading pictures for airbnb showing different spaces in a house, when in reality all 5 beds were squished into the same room in the back of a public restaurant. Also, our room had a glass door and the owner kept looking at us. Horrible experience. #pizzahouse #misleading #airbnbexperience #restuarant #2019 #falseadvertising ♬ Oh No – Kreepa

In further remarks on the incident, Barbaree revealed that the band had opted to stay two days at the Airbnb before actually realizing that it was a restaurant.

The video’s description also included hashtags such as #falseadvertising and #misleading to describe the experience.

While many might view staying in a pizza business as a dream come true, Barbaree said in response to comments from her followers that the the place was “extremely unsanitary.”

“They had taken misleading pictures for airbnb showing different spaces in a house, when in reality all 5 beds were squished into the same room in the back of a public restaurant,” she wrote. “Also, our room had a glass door and the owner kept looking at us. Horrible experience.”

A user in the comments appeared to agree with the state of the business as well.

“That kitchen looks dirty asf,” the user wrote.

The video has been viewed nearly 39,000 times since being uploaded to the platform this month.

The Daily Dot reached out to Barbaree to inquire about the incident but did not receive a reply by press time.

In a follow up video, Barbaree showcased the stark difference between what the room looked like compared to the photos from the listing.

“I’ve stayed at many beautiful airbnbs, but this one was absolutely horrible,” she wrote in the video’s description. “I reached out to airbnb and told them about everything. I asked them to not contact the owners until we left, but they did anyways. I got back the cleaning fee only.”

In a review on Airbnb, Barbaree was even more scathing about the condition of the room.

“This place was advertised as being an apartment/home,” she wrote. “However, all the rooms (besides the sleeping room) are accessible to the public from 5-10pm daily because the airbnb is a functioning pizza restaurant.”

It remains unclear whether the pizza restaurant still hosts an Airbnb. The Daily Dot has reached out to Airbnb for comment.