‘I can fit in this car’: Rapper Dank Demoss sues Lyft after driver denies her service over her weight

Detroit rapper and plus-size advocate Dank Demoss has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Lyft for denying her a ride because she was “too big.”

Who is Dank Demoss?

Born Dajua Blanding, Demoss is a Detroit-based rapper, singer, model, and plus-size influencer who first gained attention in 2017 when a viral photo of her wearing just a scarf circulated on Facebook. She made her TV debut in June 2024 on Deb’s House, a reality show on WEtv and ALLBLK in which “Deb Antney is on a mission to uncover and shape the future of female rap talent,” according to the show’s IMDb page.

She now runs her independent record label, Foe Sho Doe Records, and has released multiple records.

Dank Demoss, also known as Big Dank, has gone viral after sharing an encounter with a Lyft driver who allegedly refused her service due to her size. On Jan. 19, 2025, she posted a video to Instagram detailing the incident, sparking widespread online debate.

The video is captioned “AM I WRONG ? @lyft what yall got to say about this yall driver discriminated against me ….. I JUST FEEL LIKE YALL TREAT BIG PPLE LIKE SHYT LIKE WE DONT BELONG HERE.” In her Reel, the Lyft driver, Abraham, can be heard saying, “I got no space. My car is small.”

Demoss repeatedly assured him that she could fit in the back seat, but he responded, “Believe me, you can’t… So, I’m sorry.” When asked about her payment, Abraham said he would cancel the ride and refund her money. He also suggested she “order a bigger car,” which Demoss interpreted as discriminatory.

The rapper pointed out that her best friend drives the same car model as Abraham’s and that she fits comfortably in it. However, the driver insisted there wasn’t enough space and expressed concerns about his tires. He added that an Uber XL would be more suitable, citing prior similar experiences.

Lyft’s Response and Legal Action

After the video gained traction online, Lyft responded with an apology, commenting on one of Demoss’ Instagram posts: “@dankdemoss We’re disheartened to look at this driver’s unacceptable behavior. Please DM us at your earliest convenience for additional support. We’d like to address this as soon as possible.”

Despite the public apology to Demoss, reports suggest she is pursuing legal action on a multimillion-dollar scale, and the driver has since been let go, according to posts on TikTok regarding the situation.

Social media posts show Demoss with attorneys John Marko and Zach Runyan. “If ion stand for something, I’ll fall for anything,” the rapper wrote in all caps in the post’s caption.

In response to a request for comment from the Daily Dot, a Lyft Spokesperson said, “Lyft unequivocally condemns all forms of discrimination—we believe in a community where everyone is treated with equal respect and mutual kindness. Our community guidelines and terms of service explicitly prohibit harassment or discrimination.”

Additionally, they said, “We cannot comment on specific incidents involving pending litigation.”

Social media reactions to the Dank Demoss Lyft lawsuit

While folks on social media have been understanding of Demoss’s frustrations with her Lyft driver, many felt the situation was handled wasn’t right. Ride-share drivers and plus-sized folks alike told Demoss in the comments that they were “all for self love” but that they also need to be realistic about what is a reasonable accommodation for people of their size.

“So friend you mad because someone wasn’t comfortable with you getting in their car? I’m big too and I know some cars I have no business in. That car was already low to the floor. He also was very respectful and didn’t try to humiliate you.! All you had to do was let him cancel and send you another one,” @niku_nay wrote in the comments of one of Demoss’s Instagram posts.

Dank Demoss did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram direct message.

