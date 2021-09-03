People are swimming in the floodwaters—here’s why you shouldn’t do that

You would think that not swimming in floodwaters, containing everything from hidden debris to raw sewage, would be common sense. But we live in a world where people believe taking horse dewormer is a better defense against COVID-19 than the vaccine, so perhaps it should come as no surprise that many saw the flooding from Hurricane Ida as an ideal opportunity to go for a swim, including this Vine Street Expressway diver in Philadelphia.

We making lemonade, bruh pic.twitter.com/f8t92QEPF2 — BLASS 89 (@fingers2fat) September 2, 2021

This happened in Philadelphia today the whole highway flooded and pink people decided to go for a swim pic.twitter.com/eHF1edBbv2 — Limar Posts (@Young_Castro1) September 3, 2021

No I just saw someone in their swim trunks dive off a bridge head first into the flood waters.



Not even joking. — ❤️ 𝓢𝓪𝓶𝓪𝓷𝓽𝓱𝓪-𝓐𝓷𝓷𝓮 𝓑𝓾𝓽𝓵𝓮𝓻 ❤️ (@KnightQueenMako) September 3, 2021

As many government officials and relief organizations have been trying to make clear since the flooding started, entering the floodwaters, even to try and wade through them, is incredibly dangerous.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for #AnneArundel from 2 pm until 10 pm this evening. Never walk, swim or drive through flood waters. Just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away. Turn Around, Don’t Drown! pic.twitter.com/RvGgxsWXZv — AACO Emergency Mgmt. (@AACO_OEM) August 30, 2021

Extremely dangerous conditions continue throughout the entire NYC Metro. If you are trapped, stranded or blocked by flood waters please reach out for help. Do not attempt to cross the flood waters. https://t.co/oQGEDDCajd — New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) September 2, 2021

In addition to the raw sewage, floodwaters are often contaminated with everything from medical, radiological, and chemical waste to gasoline.

U World be like:

“Patient presents with fever, myalgia, abdominal pain, frequent vomiting and jaundice. Symptoms began after enjoying a swim in flood waters. What is the cause of this patient’s symptoms?

A) Leptospirosis

B) Hep A

C) V. cholera

D) Dengue

E) Ebola” https://t.co/vA3fc4dV7e — Jean M. Alejandro (@JeanManuel10) September 3, 2021

I like social media content as much as the next person… I legit hope this person headed right to the showers. 😑 Flood waters are dangerous, potentially toxic, and generally not good to swim in. https://t.co/S10852TZub — M Lowery 🇺🇸 (@IdentifyMLO) September 3, 2021

i feel like "DON'T SWIM IN FLOOD WATERS IT'S FULL OF SEWAGE AND CHEMICAL RUNOFF" shouldn't need to be said but here we are



you will get VERY FUCKING SERIOUSLY ILL if you swim in flood water — Skylinex13 (@Skylinex13) September 2, 2021

Then there are the strong, hidden currents that can pull you down and away, the hidden debris, which includes things like broken glass and concrete, and sometimes even downed but still live power lines. Not to mention the rats, snakes, and alligators that get caught up in there, too.

don’t swim in flood waters guys pic.twitter.com/re86upWyz6 — mom would b sad (@midozuku) September 1, 2021

PLEASE DO NOT SWIM IN FLOOD WATERS



NOT ONLY ARE THE CURRENTS EXTREMELY DANGEROUS AND DEEP, WITH HIDDEN DEBRIS THAT CAN INJURE YOU



BUT DO YOU HAVE ANY IDEA HOW MUCH RAW SEWAGE IS FLOATING IN THERE? THAT’S POO WATER, MY DUDE https://t.co/47GyLR6a8U — Sunglass 2020 Night Mode Edition 🌑 (@SunglassPri) September 3, 2021

SNAKES ON A SWIM – This is why it's not the best idea to be in flood waters. You never know who's in there with you! #Harvey pic.twitter.com/mmcypeL3eZ — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) August 28, 2017

Thanks to all the contaminants in the water, contact with it can lead to all sorts of infections, especially if ingested or if it comes into contact with an open wound. Medical Student Jean M. Alejandro put together a Twitter thread outlining some of the diseases, and their outcomes, most likely to be contracted from floodwater, along with a plea that people stay away and avoid the risks.

sources for contracting the bacteria. Leptospirosis is a dangerous infection that can cause liver problems, renal problems, skin problems, eye problems, fever, anemia (blood problems), and even meningitis. All of these problems are deadly and can be prevented avoiding coming in — Jean M. Alejandro (@JeanManuel10) September 3, 2021

Avoid preventable situations. Don’t swim in flood waters for fun, or in any other water that may be contaminated. These pathogens that I mentioned are just 2 of the many that can cause infection and disease as a consequence of bad decisions. Stay safe and be smart — Jean M. Alejandro (@JeanManuel10) September 3, 2021

Fortunately, most people already seem to agree, as the vast majority of Twitter responses to the swimmers are disgusted and horrified.

Your immune system when you decide to jump and swim in those flood waters pic.twitter.com/K20Xcd7XyM — Pfizer Lord Ozai 🇵🇷 (@ou1ixes) September 3, 2021

Tomorrow’s news report: Is there a new strand of Covid 19 identified? Find out how Covid 19 Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious was discovered due to Americans swimming in flood water coming up next — Scam Likely (@SoDebNair) September 3, 2021

Imploring people to please google “combined sewer” before they swim in the 676 cloaca https://t.co/U88izcSKbC — Ryan W Briggs (@rw_briggs) September 2, 2021

With some connecting flood-swimmers to those who don’t shower properly, not washing their legs or “waiting for the stink”.

I have a feeling the Venn diagram of “people that don’t properly shower and often” and “people that swim in flood waters” has much overlap. https://t.co/h9cyJqfRja — Ant Rokosa (@Incognegro_Ant) September 2, 2021

lyndsey we are talking about the same people that did this pic.twitter.com/KCyExubv2P — Al Weaver (@alweaver22) September 2, 2021

What part of "oh this flood water looks dirty, I should go swim in it" sounds like a good idea?!



OHHH …. America. 👌

Can my Norwegian family take me in and get me out of here? 😭 — John Devos (@DrumDevosDrum) September 3, 2021

Still, please stay out of the floodwaters. ICUs are already overwhelmed with COVID patients in a lot of areas, so don’t add to the problem.