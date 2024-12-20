‘You know what? Hell yeah’: TikTokers are throwing caution to the wind in this viral trend

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

Sometimes, it’s worth pushing the boat out and taking an outrageous risk; just for the sake of doing it. Perhaps the circumstances are so absurd that you feel that you might as well go along with whatever happens next. Other times, you might go along with it because, simply, YOLO.

Either way, this new TikTok sound is perfect for those times when you are feeling a little audacious.

The sound

The soundbite TikTokers are lip-syncing to consists of a man saying: “Yeah. You know what? Hell yeah! Yeah.”

Based on this sound, the TikTokers in question are all preparing to throw caution to the wind, sharing that same mentality of: “Sure. Why not?”

Here are some examples:

“When its payday and they ask me if I want to make it a large,” @ignorantjae_ said.

“When I’m at my lowest and an absolute loser starts giving me the right amount of attention, @kelseysoles said.

“When you give the tag on A03 you used to avoid a chance and it ends up being lowkey fire, @jjaelissa said.

“When you’re at the point in the semester where a 70% is still a win,” @t.0ny0 said.

Where’s it from?

This sound has a rather adult origin. The original TikTok, posted by Frankie Bleau, is in response to another video wherein a man lip-syncs the following lyrics: “Yo, we [expletive] or not?”

Bleau in turn answers the man in the video’s question by saying: “Yeah. You know what? Hell yeah! Yeah.”

This video, which was posted on Nov. 19, has amassed 1.5 million views. Viewers liked his response so much, they urged him to make it into a TikTok sound, which he did. And the rest is history.

Sound off

In total, this sound has been used 21,500 times. Which, you know what? Calls for a “hell yeah.”

