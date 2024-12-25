‘What an odd thing to say’: This TikTok trend is perfect for responding to weirdos. And it’s got Disney origins

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

Featured Video

Sometimes, conversations can go from 0-100 real quick. We’ve all said something innocuous, only for someone to respond with something completely absurd.

When this happens, all you can really do is say, “That was totally weird,” and move on. This scenario provides the inspiration for TikTok‘s latest viral sound.

The sound

Advertisement

The sound consists of two women having a conversation. The first woman says: The gardener planted white roses when I specifically asked for red.”

The second woman responds by suggesting that she “could always paint them red,”

To which the first woman replied: “What an odd thing to say.”

There aren’t any roses or paint in the TikToks using this sound. Instead, TikTokers are lip-syncing this dialogue in order to highlight conversations they had in the past when one person replies oddly.

Advertisement

Viral TikToks that have emerged from this trend include conversations about blindly respecting someone just because they’re older, a commenter going out of their way to say a creator looks unattractive without makeup, and telling someone that they looked better before an injury disfigured them.

Where’s it from?

This conversation comes from Disney’s live-action Alice in Wonderland movie, which was released in 2010. In the movie, this exchange takes place between Alice and Lady Ascot.

Advertisement

As they walk through a garden, Lady Ascot is trying to persuade Alice to marry her son, Lord Hamish. After Lady Ascot remarks that they planted the wrong roses, Alice suggests painting the roses red.

As well as representing Alice’s uniqueness, this conversation is actually a reference to the OG Alice in Wonderland movie, during which the Queen of Hearts’ guards paint all her roses red to hide their true color.

The sound has been used 142,700 times.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.