Kenan Thompson brings back Pierre Escargot for the Olympics

If you’ve been a fan of Kenan Thompson since the All That days, this week brought you a real treat. Kenan has been hosting Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson alongside fellow comedian Kevin Hart. The two have gotten a lot of praise for their hot takes and hilarious jokes about the 2024 Olympics’ most memorable moments.

Both comedians may seem like unlikely picks for a sports-based event, but their combination of personal sporting knowledge and sharp sense of humor has been delighting audiences. It’s clear fans feel strong draws to both, following their long and successful, family-friendly careers.

With the Olympics taking place in Paris, Kenan was presented with an opportunity. His stint in France was the perfect opportunity to bring back a beloved character — Pierre Escargot.

Who is Pierre Escargot?

During his time on All That, Kenan Thompson had a recurring character — Pierre Escargot. The fake French-speaking bathtub dweller was the star of the recurring sketch, “Everyday French with Pierre Escargot.”

In the skits, Pierre Escargot sits in a yellow raincoat and matching hat in the bathtub with flippers on his feet. He would then rattle off faux French words and phrases that were zany and silly and perfect for kids.

Many believe that Pierre Escargot was a warm-up for Kenan’s performance as recurring Saturday Night Live character, Jean K Jean. With the same loose French speak, the character feels like a grown-up version of similar antics (though he’s gotten out of the tub).

The Olympics Being in Paris Necessitated Pierre Escargot’s Return

As soon as Kenan Thompson was linked to the Olympics, people were calling for the return of Pierre Escargot. Naturally, people petitioned Kenan and Peacock about it on social media.

Bring back Pierre Escargot to commentate the Olympics pic.twitter.com/OuBEv5EvZh — Matt Margolis (@ItsMattsLaw) July 27, 2024

The hosts discussed the demand for the character’s return, with Kenan joking that people needed to “let it go.” While many child stars legitimately feel that way about certain characters or roles, Kenan proved he isn’t one of them.

Despite acting dismissive, the clip turned into a recreation of the scenic bathroom — complete with an Eiffel Tower in the distance — that set the scene for the beloved sketches.

Every millennial who spent hours watching All That was touched and immediately took to the internet to discuss.

I’m watching an Olympic highlights show where Kenan Thompson reprises his role as Pierre Escargot and I just need other elder millennials to know it’s out there right now. pic.twitter.com/t6FqMFca4j — Josh McCabe (@JoshuaTMcCabe) August 8, 2024

I did not have the return of Pierre Escargot soothing my elder millennial soul on my 2024 bingo card 🥖🛁@NBCOlympics https://t.co/XaxVaoEDky pic.twitter.com/uflDqrGV3u — only kind of rad (@julianne_terese) August 9, 2024

Thank you @peacock for giving the people what they really want – Pierre Escargot pic.twitter.com/9tDLAfmrrI — Cortlyn Stovall (@CortlynSto) August 7, 2024

Snoop, Pierre Escargot, break dancing …



The #OlympicGames is what we all needed. Especially on social. — Chelsea Bradley (@ChelseaRhane) August 10, 2024

Back when I was a kid I’d annoy my sisters with Pierre Escargot impressions and I’m so glad Kenan is doing the bit during the Olympic recaps. — Mary L (@mdl507) August 9, 2024

