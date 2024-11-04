Miranda Cosgrove appeared on Kai Cenat’s livestream and did the ‘iCarly’ dance

Kai Cenat‘s Mafiathon 2 featured a very special guest. The event features the streamer in a 24/7 month-long marathon where viewers watch him eat, sleep, and bring friends and celebrity guests on the stream throughout November. Just days into the fun, Miranda Cosgrove made a surprise appearance. Now KaiCarly is real!

Featured Video

The pair recreated the iCarly intro

“I’m Kai,” he says, to which she adds, “I’m Carly.” In unison, they cheer, “This is KaiCarly!”

Advertisement

If you think this is random, think again. Miranda Cosgrove isn’t just any celebrity. She’s the original it-girl of streaming (before we even called it streaming), playing Carly Shay on iCarly. The web show format of the tween show captivated audiences and inspired streamers like Cenat.

Kai Cenat’s streams are Photoshopped into the intro. Scenes are clipped and added into the intro, which looks like the web show’s front page. Some scenes also show Cenat giving a nod to his McDonald’s partnership. Cenat comically stuffs his face with food from the chain in one frame.

Advertisement

Fans appreciated the moment

Similarities between Kai Cenat and the fictional Carly Shay aren’t new. Fans of the streamer have long made the comparison, especially during marathon moments where it feels like you see every element of Cenat’s life.

The relationship Cenat has created with his audience is reminiscent of many of the fictional web shows from the Nickelodeon series, which aired from 2007 to 2012.

The nostalgia this brings is mind-blowing. Kai is him for this.#KaiCarly pic.twitter.com/2lFz8PZkSB — ColeWrld (@colenika_) November 2, 2024

Advertisement

This man Kai Cenat just brought the old and new generation together with this collab with Miranda Cosgrove. This man truly the streamer of the culture. Even redoing the icarly intro and calling the show “Kaicarly” is just nuts. https://t.co/v88KLgoNW9 — Brendan Abban (@AbbanBrendan) November 2, 2024

You all said Kai Cenat was the new iCarly so McDonald’s is giving you KaiCarly. pic.twitter.com/yJRL1OVYV5 — Guillaume Huin (@HuinGuillaume) November 2, 2024

KaiCarly has put balance in my life 🥹 didn’t know I needed it — LOVERGIIRL 🌹 💚 (@itsAstrogiirl) November 3, 2024

“KaiCarly” really the black version of iCarly pic.twitter.com/YRgHPmoy5n — Kingflaymes (@wavu_is_active) November 2, 2024

Advertisement

Nickelodeon has the chance to do the funniest thing with KaiCarly — THE ONE (@MamiMorbucks) November 2, 2024

Other celebrities have appeared as part of Mafiathon 2. Offset, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, John Cena, Tyla, and more have joined in on the fun.

Cenat says 20% of his Mafiathon 2 earnings will help fund the construction of a school in Nigeria. Not only are the laughs a nice trip down memory lane for many but doing it for a good cause makes it feel extra special.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.