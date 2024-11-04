Miranda Cosgrove appeared on Kai Cenat’s livestream and did the ‘iCarly’ dance

Kai Cenat‘s Mafiathon 2 featured a very special guest. The event features the streamer in a 24/7 month-long marathon where viewers watch him eat, sleep, and bring friends and celebrity guests on the stream throughout November. Just days into the fun, Miranda Cosgrove made a surprise appearance. Now KaiCarly is real!
The pair recreated the iCarly intro
“I’m Kai,” he says, to which she adds, “I’m Carly.” In unison, they cheer, “This is KaiCarly!”
If you think this is random, think again. Miranda Cosgrove isn’t just any celebrity. She’s the original it-girl of streaming (before we even called it streaming), playing Carly Shay on iCarly. The web show format of the tween show captivated audiences and inspired streamers like Cenat.
Kai Cenat’s streams are Photoshopped into the intro. Scenes are clipped and added into the intro, which looks like the web show’s front page. Some scenes also show Cenat giving a nod to his McDonald’s partnership. Cenat comically stuffs his face with food from the chain in one frame.
Fans appreciated the moment
Similarities between Kai Cenat and the fictional Carly Shay aren’t new. Fans of the streamer have long made the comparison, especially during marathon moments where it feels like you see every element of Cenat’s life.
The relationship Cenat has created with his audience is reminiscent of many of the fictional web shows from the Nickelodeon series, which aired from 2007 to 2012.
Other celebrities have appeared as part of Mafiathon 2. Offset, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, John Cena, Tyla, and more have joined in on the fun.
Cenat says 20% of his Mafiathon 2 earnings will help fund the construction of a school in Nigeria. Not only are the laughs a nice trip down memory lane for many but doing it for a good cause makes it feel extra special.
