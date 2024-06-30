‘Is somebody gonna match my freak?’: It’s not just the song of the summer— it’s a way of life

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

We’re all a little bit freaky, to tell you the truth. And nothing beats the feeling of finding someone who matches your energy to a T. That’s the philosophy behind this surging new bit of internet culture slang that’s also a Trending TikTok sound.

The sound

As part of a song, someone asks a crucial question: “Is somebody gonna match my freak?” And needless to say, the people of TikTok answered with a resounding “yes.” As they lip-sync to the lyrics, users are sharing all the ways they are a “freak.”

But it doesn’t mean what you think it does (get your mind out of the gutter). In this context, a person’s “freak” refers to hyper-specific, yet incredibly relatable qualities that they yearn for others to live up to. To quote Jughead from Riverdale, this sound is about looking inside yourself and getting in touch with your inner weirdo—with or without a stupid hat.

Examples include ordering coffee and taking 7 hours to drink it, being ghosted by a talking stage, and bed rotting. But this barely scratches the surface of the type of freakiness being exhibited by this trend.

Where’s it from?

This sound is a line from the song “Nasty” by Tinashe. An independent artist, “Nasty” marks Tinashe’s first Billboard hit in eight years.

The music video has amassed nearly 10 million views since it was uploaded in April, and the idea of matching someone’s freak has become so widespread, it’s reached X too.

Sound off

There’s more than 200,000 TikToks under numerous remixed versions of this sound, the vast majority of which have the same premise of depicting TikTokers sharing their own personal “freak.”

Coupled with a fascinating-yet-disturbing viral dance video, “Nasty” hasn’t just become the song of the summer—it’s become the song of the internet.