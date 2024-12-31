‘How does she know who I am?’: Wheatus hit turns into sound for surprise encounters

Featured Video

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

You might not know it, but you’re living rent-free in someone’s head right now. Maybe it’s love, maybe it’s hate, or maybe it’s just being nosy. Either way, unexpected people might know a lot more about you than you think.

When you discover this, it can feel puzzling. Concerning, even. But it’s okay — you’re not alone. In fact, there’s a whole TikTok sound dedicated to this unsettling moment. So, here’s what to know about this latest viral trend.

The sound

The videos under this sound feature TikToks lip-syncing to the following lyrics: “How does she know who I am/Why does she give a damn about me.”

In the clips, TikTokers are visibly confused as they recount interactions and scenarios where strangers seem to be just a little bit too invested in their life. Here are some examples of how users are applying the trend:

“Clicking a stranger’s profile and discovering you’re blocked,” said @killerkiballs

“Not my ex-boyfriend from 10 years ago 8-year old daughter adding me on Facebook this morning,” said @_elizabethkate.

“When I start talking to a guy and a new girl starts watching my story everyday,” said @kelseysoles.

“When someone I haven’t even uttered a single word towards decides that I’m their biggest opp,” said @glnextdoor.

Where’s it from?

Real ones already know this, but the sound comes from the song Teenage Dirtbag by Wheatus. Released in 2000, it quickly became a hit.

In the UK, it now boasts quadruple platinum status. The version of their song that’s gone viral is a softer, more gentle cover by an unknown female artist.

Sound off

In total, the sound has been used 46,200 times. As part of this trend, TikTok commenters also shared the most bizarre, unsolicited blockings from including Ray William Johnson, Zach Bryan, and Dr. Phil.

