Let’s be real — we can’t be cheerful all the time. Sure, it’s always important to be kind, but being a little bit of a hater can actually be therapeutic. This new TikTok sound might be from the ’90s, but what this shows us is hating is never out of style.

So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about this viral sound, its endorsement of hate, and its spooky origins.

The sound

At the heart of this sound is a conversation between two females.

“I didn’t know toy had that kind of speed; how did you do it?” one asks.

The other begins to excitedly reply, but before she can finish her sentence, a foreboding tinkle can be heard in the background.

From there, the second female’s tone rapidly changes as she replies venomously: “How did I do it? I’m fast, you’re slow; that’s how I did it.”

The tonal change is the key element of this sound. TikTokers are using it to play out their own scenarios. In these TikToks, this is the moment when they realize mid-conversation that they actually hate the person they’re talking to: whether it’s their sister, dad or a co-worker.

For other TikTokers, this tonal change occurs for different reasons after something happens, such as a man trying to outsmart them in conversation or realizing that they themselves are acting like a pick-me.

Where’s it from?

@privateislandpresents I am seriously in love with this episode of Are You Afraid of the Dark! #AreYouAfraidoftheDark #Foryou #Fyp #Foryoupage #viralvideos #90s #nostalgiacore ♬ original sound – Up All Night Podcast

This sound comes from an episode of the ’90s horror anthology series Are You Afraid Of The Dark. In this episode, entitled ‘The Tale of the Vacant Lot,’ a shy and insecure Catherine seeks help from a mysterious vendor to become prettier, more confident, and more popular through material possessions like clothes.

But unbeknownst to her, this vendor is stealing her capacity to love in exchange for these objects. This radically changes Catherine’s personality, making her aggressive and cruel. In the specific TikTok sound, Catherine has bought enchanted shoes from the vendor that make her run fast, but after her best friend Sue compliments her, Catherine suddenly switches from friendly to vindictive.

The full TikTok features a supercut of Catherine’s Jekyll and Hyde moments from the episode and has amassed 1.4 million views. It was uploaded by the Up All Night podcast, wherein the presenters talk about children’s horror shows like Are You Afraid Of The Dark.

Sound off

At the time of writing, the sound has been used 6,213 times. This just goes to show that none of us can resist a little hating every now and again.

