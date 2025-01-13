‘My 2000’s party girl self needs this’: Spencer Pratt says Pitbull could be on Heidi Montag’s single after it hits #1 on iTunes amid their house burning down

“I’ll Do It” by Heidi Montag topped iTunes charts after the artist urged fans to stream it to help rebuild her $2.5 million home. Montag, her husband Spencer Pratt, and their children had to flee from the LA wildfires that burned down their house along with much of the Pacific Palisades last week.

On Sunday, responding to a fan video, Pratt asked fans to tag Pitbull on TikTok with requests that he adds a verse to the track, and later reported that the rapper is strongly considering it.

Heidi Montag tops iTunes charts 15 years later

After the Heidi Montag house burned in the Palisades fire, the artist found a silver lining as her previously unpopular track “I’ll Do It” from the 2010 album Superficial finally made it big. She and Pratt documented their flight from the wildfires on social media and fans responded to their calls to stream the song to generate funding for a new home.

Montag released an anniversary edition of Superficial on Jan. 11, the same day that the couple posted photos of their utterly destroyed home.

“Anyone that hasn’t gone to iTunes, just do it now. Let’s go to number one,” said Pratt on TikTok. “We’ll get the screenshot, she’ll be a famous pop star for when her kids are grown up. She’ll be in the history books.”

“They won’t know it’s because our house burned down, and we have no possessions and people are just trying to support us. They’ll just be like, ‘Wow! My mom was a pop superstar that was number one on the charts.’”

With that goal achieved, Pratt has set his sights on the Billboard Top 100. In another video, he explained that listeners needed to get the song on the radio, urging them to tag or otherwise contact their favorite stations.

“We need radio play, I guess not just iTunes, to get number one on Billboard charts, which is the ultimate goal, cause then it’s like, that’s a wrap,” he said. “Heidi is the biggest superstar in the world, you know, obviously not Taylor Swift, but it’s like Taylor Swift, Heidi Montag.”

Pitbull considers remix collab

After a fan boosted Montag and Pratt’s efforts to get “I’ll Do It” to the top by mixing a Pitbull feature into the song, the reality TV personality pleaded with others to get Pitbull’s attention. Hours later, he posted another TikTok video saying that the rapper’s team was looking into it, and on Sunday he suggested that there’s a real chance it will happen.

“It looks like Pitbull is getting on the ‘I’ll Do It’ remix,” Pratt claimed. “He has the files right now … And the owner said we could get it up within 24 hours.”

He also made a video thanking TikTok user @bethelbeexisting profusely for the remix video and the idea to collaborate with Pitbull.

So far there has not been a confirmation on the new version of “I’ll Do It,” but he did post a video about a Lady Gaga collab that unfortunately has no audio. Hopefully, a new update that we can hear will appear soon.

LA wildfires devastate thousands

The LA wildfires have forced 130,000 people to evacuate their homes so far, destroyed over 12,000 structures, left 450,000 without power, and killed at least 24 people, with others still missing. The blaze continues into its second week as fierce winds make it highly difficult to contain despite multi-national efforts.

In addition to Montag and Pratt, other celebrities who have lost their homes to the fire include Paris Hilton, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Yolanda Hadid, James Woods, Billy Crystal, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Goodman, Eugene Levy, and Anna Faris. Some, like Woods, have also been commenting on their loss online.

In addition to their promotional campaigns and collaboration efforts, there’s a Heidi Montag GoFundMe campaign to rebuild the family house and replace nearly everything they owned. It has currently raised over $108,000 of its $150,000 goal.

